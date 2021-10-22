Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Announces Liquidation Distribution Updates

10/22/2021 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, shareholders of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (formerly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EFF) (the "Fund") voted to approve the liquidation and termination of the Fund pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation and Termination (the "Plan") adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees.  The Fund's last day of secondary trading was on June 18, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). 

In connection with the Plan, all shares of the Fund outstanding on the Effective Date were redeemed as of the close of business on the Effective Date without the imposition of any redemption fees.  The proceeds of the redemption equaled the net asset value of the shares after the Fund paid or provided for all of its charges, taxes, expenses and liabilities, including certain operational costs of liquidating the Fund.  The Fund's first liquidating distribution of approximately $15.62 per share was made on June 24, 2021 and represented approximately 95% of the estimated total redemption proceeds.  Reflecting delays in the sale and settlement of a small number of Fund holdings, the Fund currently expects to pay a second liquidating distribution on or about October 29, 2021, as previously announced, and a third and final liquidating distribution in or around December 2021, although market, economic and other factors could result in an earlier or later final distribution date.  For additional background regarding these matters, please see the Fund's press release from May 14, 2021.

If you have any questions, please contact the Fund at 1-800-262-1122.

Eaton Vance Corp. was acquired by Morgan Stanley on March 1, 2021. Its former Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital and Calvert investment affiliates are now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley. 

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Fund. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-floating-rate-income-plus-fund-announces-liquidation-distribution-updates-301406593.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:40aCARNIVORE TRADING : Announced Today That It is Offering a 14-Day FREE TRIAL for a Limited Time**
PR
08:39aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Edward Rogers seeks to replace five directors at Rogers Communications
AQ
08:39aFirst Localized Materials Recovery Facility ("MRF") on East Coast Opens in Cumberland County
PR
08:39aCLEVELAND CLIFFS : Thinking about buying stock in Phunware, Salem Media, Mattel, Biotricity, or Cleveland-Cliffs?
PR
08:39aSify Technologies to announce Financial Results for Second Quarter FY 2021-22 on October 29, 2021
GL
08:39aSIFY TECHNOLOGIES : to announce Financial Results for Second Quarter FY 2021-22 on October 29, 2021
GL
08:37aTARGOVAX : invites to webcast presentation on Xtrainvestor
AQ
08:37aBEYOND MEAT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:37aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Marble Reinsurance Corporation
BU
08:36aRE/MAX : Marketplace Adds 4 Vendors in Q3, Providing Powerful Tools to Help Agents Level Up Their Business
PR
Latest news "Companies"