Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ebay to lay off 500 employees

02/07/2023 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The eBay app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken

(Reuters) -E-commerce firm eBay Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1% in aftermarket trade.

"This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas - new technologies, customer innovations and key markets," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer of Ebay in a message to employees.

A raft of U.S. companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 4.61% 107.64 Delayed Quote.18.76%
EBAY INC. 0.38% 50.17 Delayed Quote.22.16%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.46% 2800 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.97% 374.4 Delayed Quote.7.99%
Latest news "Economy"
05:30pDogecoin Gained 1.00% to $0.092 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pEthereum Gained 1.78% to $1667.49 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pBitcoin Gained 1.24% to $23200.85 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pMaterials Up as Traders Ignore Fed Warnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:29pConsumer Cos Up on Peak Rate Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:29pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:29pIndustrials Up Slightly on Mixed Earnings Prospects -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:27pEnergy Up After BP Earnings -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:26pCanada Commits $34 Billion in New Spending for Health Care
DJ
05:24pEbay to lay off 500 employees
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
2Analyst recommendations: Pfizer, Illinois Tools Work, ON Semiconductor...
3Futures inch higher ahead of Powell speech
4BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
5Siemens Energy Q1 net loss more than doubles on wind unit woes

HOT NEWS