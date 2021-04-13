Ebix, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before April 23, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) investors that acquired shares between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021. Investors have until April 23, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

The allegations of securities fraud focus on whether the company misled investors regarding its compliance with applicable accounting rules. On Friday, February 19, 2021, Ebix announced that the Company's auditors, RSM resigned as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. RSM said it was “resigning as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred” in 4Q. The Company further stated that the auditor had a “disagreement” on the classification of funds of $30m that was transferred to a trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 23, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising