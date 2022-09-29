Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ebola kills five in Uganda, 19 other deaths likely connected, president says

09/29/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ugandan President Museveni attends a news conference in Entebbe

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Five people have died from Ebola in Uganda and another 19 deaths were likely caused by the disease, the president said on Wednesday, but he said he would not order a lockdown because Ebola is easier to manage than COVID-19.

The outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever was announced last week, triggering fears of a major health crisis in the country of 45 million people. There is no vaccine for the Sudan strain of the disease behind the latest Uganda infections.

In a televised address President Yoweri Museveni said that in addition to five confirmed Ebola fatalities, another 19 deaths in the community were likely due to the disease as they displayed similar symptoms but samples were not taken from them to confirm this before their deaths.

Another 19 cases of the disease have also been confirmed, he said. He said that among the other confirmed infections were six health workers, including four doctors, one anaesthesiologist and one medical student.

"Wash your hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitizer. Avoid contact with body fluids from any person," Museveni said, adding that Ebola outbreaks were easier to manage than coronavirus, which is airborne.

Ebola mainly spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. The viral disease has symptoms including intense weakness, muscle pain, headaches and a sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and rashes among others.

The World Health Organization says the Ebola Sudan strain is less transmissible and has shown a lower fatality rate in previous outbreaks than its cousin Ebola Zaire, a strain that killed nearly 2,300 people in a 2018-2020 epidemic in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The latest infections broke out in Mubende district in central Uganda, about 140 kilometres west of the capital Kampala. It has since spread to two more districts.

"The government has got capacity to control this outbreak as we have done before. Therefore there is no need for anxiety, panic, restriction of movement or closure of public places," Museveni said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Hugh Lawson)

By Elias Biryabarema


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:05aJP Morgan Swiss head Bossart moves to Rothschild & Co
RE
03:05aSudanese taskforce battles snakes and scorpions during rainy season
RE
03:03aSpain's 12-month inflation slows down to 9.0% in September from 10.5%
RE
03:01aEbola kills five in Uganda, 19 other deaths likely connected, president says
RE
03:01aGermany's most populous state sees biggest inflation jump in decades
RE
02:57aSouth Africa's private sector credit up 7.86% y/y in August
RE
02:53aSouth African rand weakens as dollar bounces back
RE
02:53aRenault to hold capital market day on Nov. 8
RE
02:51aH&M June-August profits dive as Russia exit stings
MR
02:48aU.S. VP Harris says she is going to Philippines later this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2Sterling slips as dollar regains footing
3Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
4Exclusive-Europe braces for mobile network blackouts - sources
5VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS