Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ecchicoin NFT Token Launches On BSC Blockchain

11/24/2021 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Houston, Texas, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly launched just two weeks ago on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ecchicoin token is a new cryptocurrency project bringing anime to the blockchain. Ecchicoin offers fun, well designed NFT’s, an NFT marketplace, with a future roadmap that includes online crypto anime games, and a fully animated anime series. The token team is lead by an Australian born developer who goes by the name, Dingus Khan. Now living in California Khan has been involved in crypto since 2017, and has a deep passion for the art of film, with career experience in drama and horror. The team came together as a result of multiple experiences with similar projects that turned out to be scams. Ecchicoin is a fantasy powered project set to stand apart from other cryptocurrency games in the BSC space as a safe investment with a plethora of utilities. 

The project is supported by tokenomics of the Ecchicoin. They are enhanced with contract functions that prohibit chart manipulation such as an anti-whale function which limits maximum purchases to 0.03% of circulating supply. In addition, there is also a max wallet limitation to 5% of circulating supply. There also exists a vesting period for investors who participated in the whitelist and private sale. Vesting periods run one to four months. Rewards and prizes for community and investor giveaways are also included in the tokenomics to help elevate investor engagement.  There is a 11% tax on every transaction. Taxes are divided as follows: 2% goes to reflections back to holders, 4% is allotted back to the liquidity pool, 3% goes to the reward wallet, 1% goes to marketing, and 2% goes to an anime wallet for production costs. Ecchicoin was the first project to launch on the Degem platform, it also offers BUSD pairing in the form of their marketplace buyback. Fees ranging as low as 1% to a maximum of 2% are split into halves with one half going back to Echhicoin and the other BUSD added back to liquidity on pancake swap. 

NFT’s are currently live on the Ecchicoin NFT marketplace. The roadmap includes the launch of their P2E game called Isekai Battle. NFT owners can build and army to defend their castle or to battle mythical creatures. The projects most anticipated utility will be the creation and launch of their anime series called, Isekai Island. A live tracker is available online that shows progress toward the series production. The series will include 30 minute episodes, screenplays are already in production and original music is currently in production as the team partners with Raj Ramayya.  Renowned anime voice starts such as Cherami Leigh, Morgan Berry, and Kira Buckland are on an ongoing list of talent already associated with the project. 

For more information about the project please visit their website: Website: https://ecchicoin.com/

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/ecchicoin-nft-token-launches-on-bsc-blockchain.html


Media Company: Ecchicoin, 
Media Name: John Thomassen, 
Media Phone: 832-499-0126, 
Media Email: bigpcguy_h@customers.prdistribution.org
Media URL: https://ecchicoin.com/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:13pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Ireland sees 'window of opportunity' for Northern Ireland Brexit deal
RE
01:12pCAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:12pSurge's Access Dental Acquires Illinois' Optim Dental
BU
01:12pSouth Fork Wind Receives Federal Record of Decision, Setting Stage for New York's First Offshore Wind Farm to Begin Onshore Construction in Early 2022
BU
01:11pMarkets retreat on pre-holiday liquidation, profit-taking
RE
01:11p BLACK FRIDAY TENT DEALS 2021 : Pop-Up, Rooftop, Instant, Cabin & More Tent Deals Researched by Retail Fuse
BU
01:11pVERIZON FIOS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Fios Internet, TV & Phone Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post
BU
01:11pBLACK FRIDAY AIRPODS DEALS 2021 : Apple AirPods 3nd Gen & 3rd Gen Savings Published by Deal Tomato
BU
01:11pGAMING MONITOR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : ASUS, HP Omen, Alienware & MSI Monitor Savings Highlighted by Spending Lab
BU
01:10pSOSEI : Heptares notes publication in prestigious journal Cell reviewing the research collaboration with the University of Glasgow
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Cisco, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Salesfor..
2U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
3Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
4VW CEO's future still uncertain, with talks 'on a knife edge'
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS