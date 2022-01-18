Log in
Eccrine Systems, Inc. Patent Portfolio to be Sold in Sealed-Bid Auction Conducted by The Patent Exchange

01/18/2022 | 08:35am EST
HIDDEN VALLEY LAKE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eccrine Systems, Inc. will be selling its groundbreaking Sweat Biosensing Patent Portfolio in a Sealed-Bid Auction to be conducted by The Patent Exchange. https://www.patent-exchange.com/auctions/eccrine The auction will consist of all Eccrine's intellectual property interests inclusive of its international portfolio of granted patents, patent applications and trademarks. The successful buyer will also receive a disk of Eccrine's non-public proprietary data underlying the patents. The deadline for Bid Submission will be February 16, 2022 5pm PST.

Eccrine Systems developed a groundbreaking patent portfolio focused on the innovation and development of advanced sweat sensing technologies and sweat biosensors. The technology's goal was individualization of the prescription of medicine utilizing its breakthrough platform for remote, non-invasive, and quantitative medication monitoring through sweat.

Eccrine Systems developed non-invasive, electronic wearable systems for measurement and transmission of real-time human sweat data. Monitoring sweat biomarkers with chronological accuracy is key to market-enabling improvements in the predictive value of non-invasive wearables data across a wide spectrum of applications including medicine, industry and sport.

According to Patent Exchange's Managing Director Doug Berman, "This auction will allow prospective bidders to establish the exact price they are willing to pay to acquire Eccrine's sweat biosensing intellectual property. While blood, saliva and other fluid biosensor patents are commonplace, sweat biosensing patents are uncommon, and the acquisition of this portfolio will give the Buyer a strong presence in this promising but underdeveloped market segment."

The Patent Exchange

The Patent Exchange is a patent brokerage delivering high-exposure marketing campaigns for the "date certain" sale of patents, serving corporate, government and private clientele seeking efficient sale of patents. Sellers benefit by relief from ongoing patent fees and from the recycling of sale proceeds back into new patents.  Buyers benefit from quick acquisition of patents and patent applications and bypassing the cost and time required for the granting of patents.  Society benefits from new owners breathing new life into the patents and bringing them to the marketplace.  Doug Berman, Managing Director of The Patent Exchange pioneered the sale of patents via internet auctions in the early 2000's

Media Contact:

Doug Berman

Managing Director

707-245-4417

327729@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eccrine-systems-inc-patent-portfolio-to-be-sold-in-sealed-bid-auction-conducted-by-the-patent-exchange-301462133.html

SOURCE The Patent Exchange


© PRNewswire 2022
