EchelonDx and Oncocyte Announce Collaboration to Create Seamless Informatics Software to Scale Proprietary Clinical Test Offerings

Echelon Diagnostics, Inc., a leading provider of genomic healthcare AI imaging and big data solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The two companies will work together to develop analytical software that can scale to support the commercial expansion of Oncocyte’s tests and solutions that may help diagnosis and treatment of cancer, leading to improved patient outcomes and reducing the overall cost of care.

“EchelonDx was the right partner to help us build the software solution that allows us to scale and launch our proprietary tests worldwide in a manner that ensures the integrity of the information processing and built-in quality control to ensure uniform and accurate testing,” said Doug Ross, MD PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Oncocyte. “The team’s knowledge of our industry and technology crossed with expertise in informatics will enable us to provide a seamless clinical informatics solution.”

“We are excited to contribute our experience in informatics and diagnostic product development to Oncocyte’s vision and unique capabilities to help diagnose and treat cancer,” said John Burke, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Echelon Diagnostics. “This collaboration is another example of our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality data solutions that help improve the human condition.”

About EchelonDx

Echelon Diagnostics, Inc. is a leading provider of clinical contract research and IVD medical device development with data solutions that integrate innovations in AI, image analysis, informatics, and liquid biopsy to improve the human condition. Founded by CEO and Chairman Stephen Sanders and President and CSO John Burke, EchelonDx offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and customized software solutions for analyzing and reporting results from non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS), liquid biopsy, oncology, and in vitro fertilization (IVF) applications. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company continues to advance the field of genomics by supporting its growing number of customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.echelondx.com.

EchelonDx, and the EchelonDx logo are trademarks of Echelon Diagnostics, Inc. All other brands may be trademarks of their respective holders.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while also driving revenue growth for the Company. Oncocyte launched DetermaRx™, a test that identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection, and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte has also launched DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, as a research use only tool for pharmaceutical and academic clinical trials. To complement DetermaIO™, the Company anticipates launching DetermaTx™ in the second half of 2021 as a test to assess mutational status of a tumor to help identify the appropriate targeted therapy. The Company recently completed the acquisition of Chronix Biomedical Inc. and its TheraSure™ CNI Monitor (to be rebranded as DetermaCNI) and TheraSure™ Transplant Monitor test, which are both available for clinical research use in EU, and also plans to continue with the development of DetermaMx™ as the Company seeks to expand into the blood-based monitoring market. Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process for pharmaceutical companies that are developing new cancer treatments.

DetermaRx, DetermaIO, DetermaMx, and DetermaTx are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation, and TheraSure™ is a trademark of Chronix Biomedical, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005086/en/