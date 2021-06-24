Echo MR Expands Partnership with Alida to Elevate Customer Experiences across Europe

Supporting European brands in listening, interpreting and acting on customer feedback

Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, today announced it has teamed up with Echo MR, a global market research firm to expand their growth in supporting brands across Europe in uncovering their customers’ evolving preferences and taking action on their needs. As part of Alida’s Partner Network, Echo MR delivers enhanced customer experience (CX) and insights to organisations worldwide.

“Expanding into the UK and Europe presents exciting opportunities for Echo MR,” said Izzy Nurdin, Vice President of Business Development and EMEA Lead, Echo MR. “Partnering with Alida enables us to confidently engage this market and make our solutions more robust, allowing us to service new and existing clients with best-in-class solutions to truly understand and access audiences which matter to them.”

Echo MR joined Alida’s Partner Network earlier this year to deliver unparalleled insights that help its clients capture the voice of its customers to improve the customer experience in the technology, financial services, CPG and retail industries. With Alida’s CXM & Insights Platform tailored to provide industry and role-specific insight and engagement strategies to close the feedback loop, Echo MR will deliver the right solutions for brands to listen to their customers and take action on their needs. Alida and Echo MR will work together to deliver actionable insights so global brands can develop customer-led products, launch successful marketing campaigns, increase loyalty, and improve customer experience.

“We are fortunate to have forged a strong partnership with Echo MR as we work hand-in-hand to help brands put their customers first by authentically amplifying their voices,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “We’re excited to grow our partnership and presence in Europe through delivering innovative technology that supports brands in building meaningful and long-lasting relationships with their customers.”

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organisations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers' truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida’s software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

“I am excited to see our rapidly growing partnership with Echo MR expand to Europe to provide full CX solutions,” said Gary Smith, SVP Channel & Partner Alliances, Alida.

To learn more about partnering with Alida, visit www.alida.com/partners.

About Echo MR

Echo MR reinforces the human element in market research. We’re people, paired with technology, pushing the forefront of what it means to conduct and participate in research. Since 2017, insight professionals have relied on Echo MR’s services to support their initiatives- large and small. With offices in North America, South and Central America, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, Echo MR aims to leave the insights industry better off than when we found it.

Follow us at www.echo-mr.com and on social media @echo4mr.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM & Insights Platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005016/en/