Echolight Medical : joins National Osteoporosis Foundation's Corporate Advisory Roundtable

02/23/2021 | 10:04am EST
SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echolight Medical, manufacturer of the radiation-free EchoS portable densitometer, has joined the National Osteoporosis Foundation's (NOF) Corporate Advisory Roundtable. Focusing on bone health and patient access, NOF's corporate roundtable advises the board of trustees and develops initiatives to address "the fundamental forces affecting the public's access to osteoporosis information and medical care."

"We are pleased to contribute to this influential group and be in a position to truly have an impact," said Doug Tefft, president of Echolight USA (launched September 2020). "It's a privilege to join this group of accomplished leaders working across the osteoporosis field - we firmly believe these partnerships and shared passions will expand health care access to many more people."

EchoS, widely used throughout Europe, is the first radiation-free, portable bone densitometer used to regularly monitor key bone health indicators. Using Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (REMS) to analyze ultrasound signals, patients know their bone health scores and future fracture risk within minutes. REMS is more cost-efficient, accessible, and accurate than the current bone mineral density measurement technology, DXA. 

"It's important to have innovative companies and technologies included in our discussions to help bring about better outcomes for patients," said Claire Gill, CEO of the National Osteoporosis Foundation. "We look forward to working with Echolight on efforts to substantially increase osteoporosis screenings in the U.S."

More than half of Americans age 50 and older have a high-risk of bone fracture, making osteoporosis and osteopenia an urgent public health issue. It is especially prominent in women, as pregnancy and menopause can cause bone density loss. Chronic conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney or liver disease, cancer, HIV and lupus, and medications to treat these and other ailments also cause increased risk of fracture. More women die annually from the effects of osteoporosis than breast and cervical cancer combined. REMS can help in early and accurate diagnosis to make informed bone health decisions and enhance quality of life.

About EchoS: Portable, diagnostic, radiation-free bone health densitometer - a safe, accurate, and cost-effective medical device elevating bone health awareness and treatment to mainstream medical care. EchoS uses Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (REMS) to measure bone density; and report T-score, Z-score, and a qualitative assessment of bone microarchitecture, independent of bone density, to predict future fracture risk - all provided in minutes. Learn more at EcholightMedical.com.

Contact:
Jesse Landis
813.846.3167 (cell)
Jesse@Landis.Media

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echolight-medical-joins-national-osteoporosis-foundations-corporate-advisory-roundtable-301232899.html

SOURCE Echolight Medical


© PRNewswire 2021
