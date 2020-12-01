Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eclipse Ventures Invests in Enovix Corporation

12/01/2020 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Ventures has made a significant investment in Enovix Corporation, and Eclipse Partner Greg Reichow has joined the Enovix board of directors. Eclipse is a technology-focused investment firm specializing in complex operations and full-stack solutions. Founded in 2015, the Palo Alto-based firm is managed by a team of former operators who are passionate about modernizing massive, physical industries like manufacturing, logistics and transportation.

Harrold Rust, Enovix CEO, said, "Enovix is very pleased to have Eclipse as a major shareholder and to have Greg as a member of our board. Our relationship with Greg began when he was with SunPower and has extended for nearly a decade. Most recently, he served on our technical advisory board. His insight and experience scaling global production operations has been invaluable to Enovix, and I look forward to his continued counsel as a board member."

Greg Reichow has spent his career building and leading teams to help scale multifaceted products from initial concept to high-volume production. Prior to joining Eclipse, he was Tesla's executive leader of global manufacturing, factory/automation engineering, supply chain, and product excellence. While at Tesla, he led growth from low-volume Roadster production to the fully integrated manufacturing of the Model S and X and a revenue run rate exceeding $8 billion. In addition, he led the planning, construction and production ramp of the Tesla Gigafactory, the world's largest lithium-ion production facility. Prior to Tesla, Greg was the Senior Vice President of Operations at SunPower and led the growth of manufacturing operations from pilot scale to more than $2 billion in annual revenue. 

"Enovix has not only developed, but has delivered, breakthroughs in cell architecture and manufacturing processes that will enable the next generation of battery-powered products," Reichow said. "I am incredibly excited to partner with Harrold and his amazing team as we ramp up these game-changing solutions into volume production."

Enovix Corporation has developed an advanced lithium-ion battery that incorporates a 100% active silicon anode using its patented 3D cell architecture to significantly increase energy density and maintain high cycle life. The company has applied an equally innovative approach to develop proprietary roll-to-stack production tools that 'drop-in' to existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing lines and increase megawatt hour (MWh) capacity by 30%. Enovix has completed construction and is installing equipment at its first production facility to begin commercial delivery of its advanced lithium-ion battery in 2021. To date, the company has raised over $225 million in venture, strategic and private funding. It has been awarded over 90 patents and has over 50 more applications pending to create sustainable enterprise value and provide a competitive barrier for years to come. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eclipse-ventures-invests-in-enovix-corporation-301182804.html

SOURCE Enovix Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aEXFO launches fastest fiber inspection scope for optical connectors
AQ
11:15aNORTHERN VENTURE TRUST : Annual Financial Report
AQ
11:15aRADIAN COMPLIANCE LLC : recognized as a CMMC-AB Registered Provider Organization™
PR
11:15aNEW RELIC : When Kubernetes Isn't the Right Choice
PU
11:15a01.12.20 : Delticom AG: Earnings forecast for the full year 2020 raised
PU
11:15aDEADLINE ALERT FOR LOOP, TRQ, AND EOLS : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:15aAsking US Retail Industry Players Crucial Questions to Prepare them for the Future of Retail | Infiniti's Industry Experts Evaluate Upcoming Change
BU
11:15aDEADLINE ALERT FOR MESO AND RCL : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:14aDollar tumbles on global growth prospects; bitcoin at new high
RE
11:14aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Delay in Despatch of Circular
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ