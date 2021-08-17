Log in
Eco Wave Power Shares Rise 13% on Contract With Israeli Navy

08/17/2021 | 10:05am EDT
By Chris Wack

Eco Wave Power Global AB shares were up 13%, to $9.13, in early trade after the company said it has entered into a collaboration agreement with the procurement administration in the Israeli Ministry of Defense for the Israeli Navy to examine the feasibility of installing the Eco Wave Power technology in the bases of the Navy.

The company said it would immediately begin the procurement and deployment of wave-measuring systems to collect extended wave data in one to three potential locations in the bases, while the Navy would secure all permits for the deployment of the wave-measuring equipment.

The Navy's specialized diving team would install the measurement equipment in the territorial waters of the Navy's bases. At the end of the measurement period, Eco Wave Power would share the information collected with the Navy, which would test the applicability of the technology in line with the prevailing waves in the selected sites.

Eco Wave Power and the Navy would jointly analyze the results, and create energy production forecasts based on the analysis.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-21 1004ET

HOT NEWS