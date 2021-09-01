Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eco-friendly Initiatives by Coal India Ltd., Ministry of Coal as part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav (AKAM) Celebrations

09/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Coal
Eco-friendly Initiatives by Coal India Ltd., Ministry of Coal as part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav (AKAM) Celebrations

Jute and Cloth Bags Distributed among Cab Drivers and Street Vendors
Posted On: 01 SEP 2021 2:42PM by PIB Delhi

As part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, Coal India Ltd.(CIL), under the Ministry of Coal has undertaken an innovative step through distribution of jute and cloth bags to hundreds of street vendors and cab/ rickshaw drivers in and around the city of Kolkata. The distribution of bags is a week-long drive and different locations of the city will be covered under this environment-friendly initiative. A dedicated e-rickshaw decorated with AKAM banners will move along with the distribution team to spread the message of Green Energy.

The campaign will spread the message of AzadikaAmritMahotsav and encourage users to switch over to eco-friendly options like jute and cloth bags with reduction in single use plastic for day to day purposes.

Besides the above, a special Painting Competition was conducted by CCL Giridih Area at DAV Giridih. The topic of the competition was 'Go Green ,Drink Clean'. Students depicted their thoughts and highlighted the message of Sustainable Development through their creative and inspiring paintings.

SS/RKP



(Release ID: 1751069)Visitor Counter : 57


Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:39aCODE PHARMA BV : Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
DJ
05:39aCODE PHARMA BV : Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
EQ
05:38aExclusive-Chinese state firms to take big stake in Ant's credit-scoring JV -sources
RE
05:32aVOLKSWAGEN : In cooperation with Vodafone, Porsche has entered the 5G era at its Weissach Development Centre. Hannes Ametsreiter, CEO of Vodafone Germany, and Michael Steiner, member of the Porsche AG Executive Board ...
PU
05:32a45TH CONVEX IPA OPENING : Upstream Oil and Gas Contribution to Help Economic Recovery After Pandemic
PU
05:32aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Written Consent for Change/Extension of Use of Property
PU
05:32aSIEMENS : Moving Egypt
PU
05:32aESMA sees risk of market corrections in uneven recovery
PU
05:32aBOC AVIATION : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 August 2021
PU
05:32aCEZ A S : Information on npp dukovany 01/09/2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour
4Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
5Shares shrug off growth worries in "semi-Goldilocks" moment

HOT NEWS