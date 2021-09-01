Ministry of Coal

Eco-friendly Initiatives by Coal India Ltd., Ministry of Coal as part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav (AKAM) Celebrations



Jute and Cloth Bags Distributed among Cab Drivers and Street Vendors



Posted On: 01 SEP 2021 2:42PM by PIB Delhi

As part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, Coal India Ltd.(CIL), under the Ministry of Coal has undertaken an innovative step through distribution of jute and cloth bags to hundreds of street vendors and cab/ rickshaw drivers in and around the city of Kolkata. The distribution of bags is a week-long drive and different locations of the city will be covered under this environment-friendly initiative. A dedicated e-rickshaw decorated with AKAM banners will move along with the distribution team to spread the message of Green Energy.

The campaign will spread the message of AzadikaAmritMahotsav and encourage users to switch over to eco-friendly options like jute and cloth bags with reduction in single use plastic for day to day purposes.

Besides the above, a special Painting Competition was conducted by CCL Giridih Area at DAV Giridih. The topic of the competition was 'Go Green ,Drink Clean'. Students depicted their thoughts and highlighted the message of Sustainable Development through their creative and inspiring paintings.

SS/RKP

(Release ID: 1751069)

Visitor Counter : 57