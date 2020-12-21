Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ecofin : Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) and Ecofin : Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY) will Transfer to NYSE Arca

12/21/2020 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ecofin, which is focused on sustainable investing, today announced that it will transfer the listing of two exchange-traded funds from Cboe BZX to NYSE Arca upon market open on January 4, 2021.

Current shareholders are not required to take any action, nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of fund shares.

The following ETFs are retaining their current ticker symbol and transferring to NYSE Arca:

Ecofin ETF

Ticker

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

EBLU

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund

TPAY

By moving EBLU and TPAY to NYSE Arca, the adviser’s entire suite of ETFs will be available on one exchange.

For more information on these funds and how Ecofin is generating returns and making an impact, visit www.ecofininvest.com.

About the Ecofin Brand

Ecofin focuses on sustainable investments and is dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors’ impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Ecofin believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the funds’ reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Ecofin do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Disclosures

TIS Advisors is the adviser to the Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund and Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund and is a registered investment advisor providing research-driven indices that can be used as a realistic basis for exchange-traded products and thought leadership in the universe of essential assets. Its indices are intended to fill a void in the market and provide benchmarks and investable asset class universes for use by investment professionals, research analysts and industry executives to analyze relative performance as well as to provide a basis for passively managed exchange-traded products. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC serves as sub-adviser to the Funds.

The funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectuses contains this and other important information about the funds and may be obtained by calling 844-TR-INDEX (844-874-6339) or visiting www.ecofininvest.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
04:43pHALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Morgan Stanley ESG Conference presentation PDF - 366.3KB
PU
04:42pAPPLE : Self-Driving Car Could Be in Production as Soon as 2024 -- Reuters
DJ
04:41pSoftBank Vision Fund's blank-check company files for IPO
RE
04:41pNASDAQ, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pRAYONT INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pCANTERRA MINERALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - CTM
AQ
04:41pCAMBER ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
04:41pXPRESSPA GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pGLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Announces $19.9 Million Industrial Acquisition in Huntsville, AL
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
3Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
4ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks hit by worst selloff in almost two months on new virus strain fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ