Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Provides Update on Direct Investments and Portfolio Allocation

12/10/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) provides an update on the fund’s direct investments, portfolio asset allocation, structure types and impact statistics as of November 30, 2021, on the company website here. On a monthly basis, details on each private deal that has taken place over the prior month will be published here. The list includes all deals completed since the fund’s inception through November 30, 2021. Updates will continue to be posted on a monthly basis until the fund reaches its target of 60% direct investments.

For additional information on this fund, please visit cef.ecofininvest.com.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund’s sub-adviser.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the fund and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the fund and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:40pRRD Board Unanimously Determines that Chatham's Unsolicited Proposal to Acquire RRD for $10.85 Per Share in Cash Constitutes a “Superior Proposal”
BU
04:39pBiden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad
RE
04:39pTSX clings to weekly gain as investors hope for Santa Claus rally
RE
04:38pU.S. administers 480.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
04:38pPREPARE FOR LANDING - CITIES : Skylines Airports DLC Launching on PC and Console January 25
AQ
04:38pDANAHER CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pThe Governance Institute Releases 2021 National Survey of Healthcare Governance
GL
04:37pWall Street gains, S&P hits record closing high as CPI meets expectations
RE
04:36pABBOTT LABORATORIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pCB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
2Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance bid set for EU antitrust approval -sourc..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Southwest Airlines, ..
4Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
5Accell N : ACCELL PROVIDES TRADING UPDATE AND REPAYS GO-C LOAN

HOT NEWS