Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ecommerce Brands Secures $40 Million Investment to Accelerate Multi-Channel Growth with eCaaS Model

01/12/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Integration with Cart.com to support all backend needs enables brands to connect with customers more effectively to rapidly scale

Ecommerce Brands, a consumer brand aggregator, today announced it has raised a $40 million investment, with $10 million in equity led by Bearing Ventures, and $30 million in debt.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005306/en/

Ecommerce Brands CEO Mark Bickenbach (Photo: Business Wire)

Ecommerce Brands CEO Mark Bickenbach (Photo: Business Wire)

The new raise will be used to acquire and integrate direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands on the Cart.com platform. Cart.com is the leading platform around end-to-end ecommerce-as-a-service capabilities (eCaaS) and will enable Ecommerce Brands to expand the acquired DTC brands into marketplaces through its powerful multi-channel capabilities. This multi-channel expansion strategy uniquely positions Ecommerce Brands to maximize growth for its portfolio of companies with the “Commerce Everywhere” approach.

Brands individually have difficulty competing against larger retailers and marketplaces because they lack a fully integrated infrastructure, stymieing their ability to scale operations and technology efficiently. Ecommerce Brands plans to acquire these brands, integrate them on to a vertically integrated platform through Cart.com and grow them to new levels in revenue and profitability. Historically, this could have only been done on marketplaces, which has fueled billions of dollars of investment in marketplace aggregators. With the help of Cart.com, brands can now be aggregated effectively and profitably on the DTC side.

Since September 2021, Ecommerce Brands has acquired five brands, catapulting its annual gross sales to more than $150 million. The company has assembled a team of DTC and marketplace experts with decades of experience growing online retailers including Home Depot and Wayfair. The company plans to aggregate many more promising brands that can plug into the Cart.com offering to achieve meaningful scale faster and more cost efficiently than they could on their own.

“With our team’s domain expertise and the infrastructure we have in place with Cart.com, we are confident we offer business owners the most compelling option for scaling their brand’s reach and revenue,” said Mark Bickenbach, founder and CEO of Ecommerce Brands. “By freeing operators from the headaches and complexity of backend operations and fulfillment, we are helping them refocus their time and effort on servicing their customers, ultimately adding more value with a better experience.”

About Ecommerce Brands
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Ecommerce Brands is a new breed of e-commerce aggregator that acquires powerful brands and helps them realize their potential across all channels, scale their operations, and lead their industries. For more information, visit: https://www.ecommercebrands.com


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aOwl Rock Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Results
PR
08:11aEquinor warns of $1.8 billion UK oilfield impairment
RE
08:11aREGENCY CENTERS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aForesight and SUNWAY-AI Collaborate to Commercialize Autonomous Technologies to the Chinese Agriculture Market
AQ
08:11aForesight and SUNWAY-AI Collaborate to Commercialize Autonomous Technologies to the Chinese Agriculture Market
EQ
08:10aHowmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
08:10aEarly Feasibility Study Demonstrates Successful Use of Abiomed's preCARDIA Technology
BU
08:10aFeast on Free Spins with Juicy Stakes
BU
08:09a'NO ULTIMATUMS' : Russia sets out security demands at NATO meeting
RE
08:09aMEDIA ALERT : Adobe Digital Price Index: Online Inflation Hits Another High in December
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with strong Q4 billings growth of 20%, prelim..
4Philips warns Q4 sales will be 350 million euros less than forecast
5Delinquent Shimao, Kaisa units named and shamed as defaults rise

HOT NEWS