Economic Accounts for Agriculture: 2020​

09/16/2021 | 05:22am EDT
16 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 165/2021

During 2020, the total agricultural output in Malta declined by 4.5 per cent while the related gross value added dropped by 12.9 per cent.

Economic Accounts for Agriculture: 2020

Provisional estimates for the year 2020 indicate that the total output of the agricultural sector in Malta decreased by 4.5 per cent to €120.7 million, whereas the gross value added generated by this economic activity fell by 12.9 per cent to €53.1 million. Indeed, it transpired that, during the year under review, the expenditure incurred by the agricultural sector rose by 3.2 per cent while the revenue emanating through the generated output fell, thus impinging adversely on the registered gross value added of the sector. Notwithstanding this, however, the costs associated with the depreciation of fixed capital declined by 1.2 per cent to a total of €6.7 million; whereas the total compensation paid to employees for their labour increased by 3.7 per cent to a total wage bill of €4.9 million.

During 2020, the sector was once again financially assisted by a range of EU-funded programmes which amounted to €26.2 million, a marginal increase of 0.6 per cent over the relative sum distributed in the preceding year. Nonetheless, this yearly provision was insufficient to sustain the net operating surplus recorded in recent years which fell by 10.3 per cent to €67.7 million. Upon adding up the latter surplus to the negative net property income of €1.0 million registered in 2020, the net entrepreneurial income attributable to the agricultural sector in Malta is estimated to have dropped by 10.4 per cent to €66.7 million (Table 1).

When viewed by the various activities, the agricultural sector registered decreases in crop cultivation, products derived from secondary activities as well as livestock meat products of 12.1 per cent, 2.7 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively. An increase of 4.6 per cent was nevertheless recorded in the output of various animal products (Table 2).

Intermediate consumption, which measures specific expenses born by this economic activity, recorded increases in various overheads and livestock feeding stuffs of 4.7 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively. Other increases were registered in energy and fuel costs and crop cultivation expenses of 1.9 per cent and

0.9 per cent respectively (Table 3)

Chart 1. Output, intermediate consumption and gross value added in agricultural activities

€ millions

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

year

Output at producer prices

Intermediate consumption

Gross value added

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries Statisitcs Unit

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 20001 T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Production account of the agricultural sector by year

€ 000

2020p

Percentage

2016

2017

2018

2019

change

2020/2019

Output

126,534

121,784

121,171

126,398

120,660

-4.5

less Intermediate consumption

62,924

62,423

64,798

65,499

67,605

3.2

Value added, gross

63,610

59,361

56,373

60,899

53,055

-12.9

less Consumption of fixed capital

7,098

6,378

6,815

6,750

6,670

-1.2

Value added, net

56,512

52,983

49,558

54,149

46,385

-14.3

less Compensation of employees

4,207

4,242

4,575

4,689

4,865

3.7

less Taxes on production

0

0

0

0

0

-

add Subsidies on production

6,081

5,531

29,806

26,065

26,222

0.6

Operating surplus, net

58,386

54,272

74,789

75,525

67,742

-10.3

add Net property income

(1,217)

(1,128)

(1,153)

(1,038)

(1,008)

-2.8

Entrepreneurial income, net

57,169

53,143

73,636

74,487

66,734

-10.4

  • Provisional

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Chart 2. Net entrepreneurial income in the agricultural sector by year

year

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

€ millions

2

Table 2. Agricultural output by year and type of produce

€ 000

2020p

Percentage

Type of produce

2016

2017

2018

2019

change

2020/2019

Output

126,534

121,784

121,171

126,398

120,660

-4.5

Livestock products

39,250

38,257

38,885

41,029

40,047

-2.4

Beef

3,123

3,069

3,057

3,135

3,413

8.9

Pork

10,845

10,267

9,623

9,612

9,953

3.5

Sheep and goats

378

388

426

430

429

-0.3

Poultry

6,575

6,299

6,604

6,846

7,390

7.9

Rabbits

18,329

18,234

19,175

21,006

18,862

-10.2

Animal products

28,689

29,143

29,701

29,314

30,677

4.6

Milk

19,782

19,754

20,143

20,390

21,419

5.0

Eggs

8,680

9,168

9,307

8,661

9,020

4.1

Other animal products

227

221

251

263

238

-9.3

Crop products

52,061

47,719

45,436

49,047

43,118

-12.1

Forage

2,742

3,978

4,255

4,198

3,846

-8.4

Vegetables

36,288

30,280

27,598

31,824

27,978

-12.1

Potatoes

3,612

4,403

4,628

4,787

3,731

-22.1

Fruits

5,966

6,127

6,922

5,939

5,669

-4.6

Flowers and seeds

3,453

2,932

2,034

2,299

1,895

-17.6

Other products coming from secondary activities 1

6,534

6,665

7,149

7,008

6,819

-2.7

Wine

1,743

1,754

1,760

1,565

1,397

-10.8

Cheese

4,791

4,911

5,389

5,443

5,422

-0.4

  • Provisional
  • Refers to activities carried out directly by farmers on their agricultural holdings. Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Chart 3. Percentage share of output in the agricultural sector by category of produce by year

Crop products

Livestock products

Animal products

Other products

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

40

45

per cent

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

3

Table 3. Agricultural intermediate consumption by year and type of expense

€ 000

2020p

Percentage

Type of expense

2016

2017

2018

2019

change

2020/2019

Intermediate consumption

62,924

62,423

64,798

65,499

67,605

3.2

Crop cultivation expenses

6,853

6,847

6,963

7,311

7,375

0.9

Seeds and planting stock

4,265

4,236

4,331

4,657

4,682

0.5

Fertilisers and soil improvers

2,025

2,026

2,036

2,055

2,086

1.5

Plant protection products and pesticides

563

585

596

598

607

1.5

Livestock feeding expenses

28,393

28,834

30,491

30,757

31,735

3.2

Energy and fuels

7,795

7,666

7,891

8,135

8,291

1.9

Electricity

1,010

968

991

982

1,025

4.4

Other fuels and propellants

6,785

6,698

6,900

7,153

7,266

1.6

Other expenses

19,883

19,076

19,453

19,296

20,204

4.7

Maintenance expenses

7,331

6,981

7,176

6,982

7,099

1.7

Maintenance of buildings

2,314

2,210

2,166

2,305

2,417

4.8

Veterinary services

1,250

1,206

1,248

1,474

1,668

13.2

Other agricultural expenses

8,989

8,678

8,863

8,536

9,021

5.7

p Provisional

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Chart 4. Agricultural intermediate consumption by relative share of expense: 2020

Crop cultivation

expenses

11%

Energy and fuels

12%

Livestock

Total

feeding

€67.6 million

expenses

47%

Other expenses

30%

4

Methodological notes:

  1. The data published in this release is based on the methodologies for the Economic Accounts for Agriculture and Forestry (EAA/EAF 97, Rev. 1.1).
  2. Data on the generated output of agriculture is collected from a number of sources. The civil abattoir provides monthly slaughtering statistics by type of animal while the private slaughterhouses supply data on the volume and value of slaughtered poultry. The principal fruit and vegetable markets provide data on the volume and wholesale value of the produce harvested by the farmer, the Rural Development Department provides administrative data on the activity of wineries whereas the Agriculture and Rural Payment Agency provides data on subsidies. Separately, the NSO collects statistical data through an annual survey on the quantity and value of tomatoes picked for processing, and makes use also of other available data sources for the estimation of specific variables in this release.
  3. Data on intermediate consumption is based on compilations whose sources are administrative records and input price indices that are collected on a quarterly basis from the retail businesses that cater for the agricultural sector.
  4. The Economic Accounts and the other economic indicators published in this release refer to a complete calendar year.
  5. The data in this release is provisional and subject to revision. Updates are carried out annually in respect of a rolling two-year period.
  6. Definitions:
    • Output represents the total value of agricultural produce generated through agricultural activity over an entire calendar year period.
    • Intermediate consumption represents the value of specifically-classified goods and services used as inputs in agricultural production processes with the exception of some specific items which, by methodology, are classified elsewhere.
    • Gross value added of the agricultural activity is the value of output less intermediate consumption by all the agricultural holdings before deducting any incurred gross fixed capital consumption (i.e. depreciation of fixed assets).
    • Net entrepreneurial income measures the net operating surplus of the agricultural holding with the addition of any net property income (i.e. after adding and deducting any transactions such as rents and interest).
  8. More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
    Sources and Methods:
    https://nso.gov.mt/en/nso/Sources_and_Methods/Unit_B3/Environment_Energy_Transport_and_Agriculture_Statistics/ Pages/Economic-Accounts-for-Agriculture.aspx
    Statistical Concepts: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/concepts.aspx
  9. References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
  10. A detailed news release calendar is available on:
    https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx

European statistics comparable to data in this news release are available at:

EUROSTAT Website/Homepage/Statistics Database

Data Navigation Tree Database by Themes

>Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries >Agriculture (agr)

>Economic Accounts for Agriculture (aact)

Tables by Themes

>Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries >Agriculture (t_agr)

>Economic Accounts for Agriculture (t_aact)

For further assistance send a request from:

http://nso.gov.mt/en/Services/Pages/Request-for-Information.aspx

5

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 09:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS