Economic Accounts for Agriculture: 2020
16 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 165/2021
During 2020, the total agricultural output in Malta declined by 4.5 per cent while the related gross value added dropped by 12.9 per cent.
Economic Accounts for Agriculture: 2020
Provisional estimates for the year 2020 indicate that the total output of the agricultural sector in Malta decreased by 4.5 per cent to €120.7 million, whereas the gross value added generated by this economic activity fell by 12.9 per cent to €53.1 million. Indeed, it transpired that, during the year under review, the expenditure incurred by the agricultural sector rose by 3.2 per cent while the revenue emanating through the generated output fell, thus impinging adversely on the registered gross value added of the sector. Notwithstanding this, however, the costs associated with the depreciation of fixed capital declined by 1.2 per cent to a total of €6.7 million; whereas the total compensation paid to employees for their labour increased by 3.7 per cent to a total wage bill of €4.9 million.
During 2020, the sector was once again financially assisted by a range of EU-funded programmes which amounted to €26.2 million, a marginal increase of 0.6 per cent over the relative sum distributed in the preceding year. Nonetheless, this yearly provision was insufficient to sustain the net operating surplus recorded in recent years which fell by 10.3 per cent to €67.7 million. Upon adding up the latter surplus to the negative net property income of €1.0 million registered in 2020, the net entrepreneurial income attributable to the agricultural sector in Malta is estimated to have dropped by 10.4 per cent to €66.7 million (Table 1).
When viewed by the various activities, the agricultural sector registered decreases in crop cultivation, products derived from secondary activities as well as livestock meat products of 12.1 per cent, 2.7 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively. An increase of 4.6 per cent was nevertheless recorded in the output of various animal products (Table 2).
Intermediate consumption, which measures specific expenses born by this economic activity, recorded increases in various overheads and livestock feeding stuffs of 4.7 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively. Other increases were registered in energy and fuel costs and crop cultivation expenses of 1.9 per cent and
0.9 per cent respectively (Table 3)
Chart 1. Output, intermediate consumption and gross value added in agricultural activities
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
year
Output at producer prices
Intermediate consumption
Gross value added
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
Table 1. Production account of the agricultural sector by year
€ 000
2020p
Percentage
2016
2017
2018
2019
change
2020/2019
Output
126,534
121,784
121,171
126,398
120,660
-4.5
less Intermediate consumption
62,924
62,423
64,798
65,499
67,605
3.2
Value added, gross
63,610
59,361
56,373
60,899
53,055
-12.9
less Consumption of fixed capital
7,098
6,378
6,815
6,750
6,670
-1.2
Value added, net
56,512
52,983
49,558
54,149
46,385
-14.3
less Compensation of employees
4,207
4,242
4,575
4,689
4,865
3.7
less Taxes on production
0
0
0
0
0
-
add Subsidies on production
6,081
5,531
29,806
26,065
26,222
0.6
Operating surplus, net
58,386
54,272
74,789
75,525
67,742
-10.3
add Net property income
(1,217)
(1,128)
(1,153)
(1,038)
(1,008)
-2.8
Entrepreneurial income, net
57,169
53,143
73,636
74,487
66,734
-10.4
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Chart 2. Net entrepreneurial income in the agricultural sector by year
0
10
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
€ millions
Table 2. Agricultural output by year and type of produce
€ 000
2020p
Percentage
Type of produce
2016
2017
2018
2019
change
2020/2019
Output
126,534
121,784
121,171
126,398
120,660
-4.5
Livestock products
39,250
38,257
38,885
41,029
40,047
-2.4
Beef
3,123
3,069
3,057
3,135
3,413
8.9
Pork
10,845
10,267
9,623
9,612
9,953
3.5
Sheep and goats
378
388
426
430
429
-0.3
Poultry
6,575
6,299
6,604
6,846
7,390
7.9
Rabbits
18,329
18,234
19,175
21,006
18,862
-10.2
Animal products
28,689
29,143
29,701
29,314
30,677
4.6
Milk
19,782
19,754
20,143
20,390
21,419
5.0
Eggs
8,680
9,168
9,307
8,661
9,020
4.1
Other animal products
227
221
251
263
238
-9.3
Crop products
52,061
47,719
45,436
49,047
43,118
-12.1
Forage
2,742
3,978
4,255
4,198
3,846
-8.4
Vegetables
36,288
30,280
27,598
31,824
27,978
-12.1
Potatoes
3,612
4,403
4,628
4,787
3,731
-22.1
Fruits
5,966
6,127
6,922
5,939
5,669
-4.6
Flowers and seeds
3,453
2,932
2,034
2,299
1,895
-17.6
Other products coming from secondary activities 1
6,534
6,665
7,149
7,008
6,819
-2.7
Wine
1,743
1,754
1,760
1,565
1,397
-10.8
Cheese
4,791
4,911
5,389
5,443
5,422
-0.4
Refers to activities carried out directly by farmers on their agricultural holdings. Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Chart 3. Percentage share of output in the agricultural sector by category of produce by year
Crop products
Livestock products
Animal products
Other products
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35
40
45
per cent
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Table 3. Agricultural intermediate consumption by year and type of expense
€ 000
2020p
Percentage
Type of expense
2016
2017
2018
2019
change
2020/2019
Intermediate consumption
62,924
62,423
64,798
65,499
67,605
3.2
Crop cultivation expenses
6,853
6,847
6,963
7,311
7,375
0.9
Seeds and planting stock
4,265
4,236
4,331
4,657
4,682
0.5
Fertilisers and soil improvers
2,025
2,026
2,036
2,055
2,086
1.5
Plant protection products and pesticides
563
585
596
598
607
1.5
Livestock feeding expenses
28,393
28,834
30,491
30,757
31,735
3.2
Energy and fuels
7,795
7,666
7,891
8,135
8,291
1.9
Electricity
1,010
968
991
982
1,025
4.4
Other fuels and propellants
6,785
6,698
6,900
7,153
7,266
1.6
Other expenses
19,883
19,076
19,453
19,296
20,204
4.7
Maintenance expenses
7,331
6,981
7,176
6,982
7,099
1.7
Maintenance of buildings
2,314
2,210
2,166
2,305
2,417
4.8
Veterinary services
1,250
1,206
1,248
1,474
1,668
13.2
Other agricultural expenses
8,989
8,678
8,863
8,536
9,021
5.7
p Provisional
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Chart 4. Agricultural intermediate consumption by relative share of expense: 2020
Crop cultivation
expenses
11%
Energy and fuels
12%
Livestock
Total
feeding
€67.6 million
expenses
47%
Other expenses
30%
Methodological notes:
-
The data published in this release is based on the methodologies for the Economic Accounts for Agriculture and Forestry (EAA/EAF 97, Rev. 1.1).
-
Data on the generated output of agriculture is collected from a number of sources. The civil abattoir provides monthly slaughtering statistics by type of animal while the private slaughterhouses supply data on the volume and value of slaughtered poultry. The principal fruit and vegetable markets provide data on the volume and wholesale value of the produce harvested by the farmer, the Rural Development Department provides administrative data on the activity of wineries whereas the Agriculture and Rural Payment Agency provides data on subsidies. Separately, the NSO collects statistical data through an annual survey on the quantity and value of tomatoes picked for processing, and makes use also of other available data sources for the estimation of specific variables in this release.
-
Data on intermediate consumption is based on compilations whose sources are administrative records and input price indices that are collected on a quarterly basis from the retail businesses that cater for the agricultural sector.
-
The Economic Accounts and the other economic indicators published in this release refer to a complete calendar year.
-
The data in this release is provisional and subject to revision. Updates are carried out annually in respect of a rolling two-year period.
-
Definitions:
-
-
Output represents the total value of agricultural produce generated through agricultural activity over an entire calendar year period.
-
Intermediate consumption represents the value of specifically-classified goods and services used as inputs in agricultural production processes with the exception of some specific items which, by methodology, are classified elsewhere.
-
Gross value added of the agricultural activity is the value of output less intermediate consumption by all the agricultural holdings before deducting any incurred gross fixed capital consumption (i.e. depreciation of fixed assets).
-
Net entrepreneurial income measures the net operating surplus of the agricultural holding with the addition of any net property income (i.e. after adding and deducting any transactions such as rents and interest).
-
More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
Sources and Methods:
https://nso.gov.mt/en/nso/Sources_and_Methods/Unit_B3/Environment_Energy_Transport_and_Agriculture_Statistics/ Pages/Economic-Accounts-for-Agriculture.aspx
Statistical Concepts: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/concepts.aspx
-
References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
-
A detailed news release calendar is available on:
https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx
European statistics comparable to data in this news release are available at:
EUROSTAT Website/Homepage/Statistics Database
Data Navigation Tree Database by Themes
>Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries >Agriculture (agr)
>Economic Accounts for Agriculture (aact)
Tables by Themes
>Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries >Agriculture (t_agr)
>Economic Accounts for Agriculture (t_aact)
For further assistance send a request from:
http://nso.gov.mt/en/Services/Pages/Request-for-Information.aspx
