Economic Effects of Expanding Home- and Community-Based Services in Medicaid
Economic Effects of Expanding
Home- and Community-Based Services
in Medicaid
November 2021
Overview
H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, as passed by the House of Representatives, includes several provisions that would result in new federal spending for home- and community-based services (HCBS) provided through Medicaid. Those provisions would increase federal deficits by $150 billion from 2022 to 2031, the Congressional Budget Office estimates.1
In addition to the effect on the federal budget, those provisions would affect states, caregivers, and people who use HCBS. This document describes the key channels through which those changes could affect the economy-answering some questions asked by Members of Congress. Understanding those channels would be important for identifying any potential effects on the agency's economic forecast if such policies were enacted. The document also describes channels through which such policies could continue to affect the labor market in the longer run.
If those policies were enacted, the number of workers providing those services would grow, and their earnings would increase. Some people who are currently providing HCBS to family members would be paid for that work, and some would return to their primary occupations. In anticipation of lower costs for such services in the future, some people might save less today.
This document does not examine economic effects that would arise from how the additional spending was financed.
1
Background-Home- and Community-Based Services
HCBS are long-term services and supports (LTSS) provided to people with significant physical and cognitive limitations who need assistance with the activities of daily living (ADLs). HCBS allow people to remain in their homes or in home-like settings and to be active in their community.
HCBS encompass an extremely broad range of services, such as these:
-
Personal care (direct assistance in performing ADLs),
-
Home health,
-
Private duty nursing,
-
Adult day care, and
-
Supported employment.
People receive HCBS in the following ways:
-
Family, friends, or charitable organizations provide services for which they are not paid.
-
Direct care workers, who tend to have low wages and to be relatively low-skilled, provide paid care.
Background-Home- and Community-Based Services in Medicaid
About two-thirds of paid HCBS is financed through Medicaid, which is funded jointly by the states and the federal government. All states provide some HCBS, but individual state programs differ markedly in terms of what services they offer, who is eligible to receive those services, and how much direct care workers are paid.
State programs share some common eligibility rules. All recipients must have very low income, few assets, and significant functional limitations.
Medicaid provides states with several options that allow people to factor in their spending on health care and LTSS when establishing eligibility. In states that have established such programs, some people whose financial resources would otherwise be too great are able to meet financial eligibility criteria after subtracting their spending on health care and LTSS. However, in CBO's assessment, the limited scope of services leads some people who might be eligible for Medicaid if they needed LTSS to save enough to purchase HCBS privately.
Home health services are the only benefits states are required to provide. Other HCBS benefits are optional. If states opt to provide other benefits, they generally limit the number of people receiving certain benefits or the amount of spending on specific services.
Many states use wait lists to keep track of people who would like to receive HCBS but cannot do so because of states' limits on the number of users or spending on HCBS. In 2018, 41 states had wait lists totaling nearly 1 million people. The number of people grew by an average of 10 percent per year from 2002 to 2018.
Home- and Community-BasedServices-User Eligibility
Under H.R. 5376, services would be available to those Medicaid beneficiaries living in participating states who met the following criteria:
-
They had income and assets lower than their state's requirements for Medicaid (the maximum income and assets might increase in some states under the legislation).
-
They met their state's functional eligibility criteria for Medicaid HCBS (which might become more inclusive under the legislation). Beneficiaries generally would have to demonstrate that they
-
-
Needed a level of care equivalent to that provided in a nursing facility or other institution, or
-
Had limitations on a specific number of ADLs, which are defined on a state-by-state basis.
