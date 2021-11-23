|
Economic Effects of Expanding Subsidized Child Care and Providing Universal Preschool
November 2021
Overview
H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act, as passed by the House of Representatives, would expand federal subsidies for child care and provide universal preschool at no cost for eligible children. Those provisions would increase federal deficits by $381.5 billion from 2022 to 2031, the Congressional Budget Office estimates.1
In addition to the effects on the federal budget, those provisions would affect child care workers (including preschool teachers) and families with children. This document describes the key channels through which those changes could affect the economy-answering some questions asked by Members of Congress.
Understanding those channels would be important for identifying any potential effects on the agency's economic forecast if those provisions were enacted. The document also describes channels through which short-term spending on child care and preschool could affect the labor market in the longer run and how those policies would interact with existing tax subsidies for child care.
If subsidies were expanded and preschool was universally provided, child care providers and preschools would hire more workers, boosting wages. Some parents would work more and some would work less, depending on the ages of their children, their income, their employment status, and their child care choices under current law. On average, parents' employment would probably increase slightly under both programs.
This document does not examine effects that would arise from how the programs were financed.
1 The cost estimate explains potential interactions with spending on the Head Start program as well as how provisions of the Budget Control Act of 2011 are addressed. See Congressional Budget Office, "Estimated Budgetary Effects of Title II, Committee on Education and Labor, H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act" (November 17, 2021),
www.cbo.gov/publication/57622. That estimate applies to Rules Committee Print 117-18 incorporating a manager's amendment by Congressman Yarmuth.
1
Federally Supported Child Care Under Current Law
Currently, federal support for the care of young children is available to low-income families and is provided in a few ways.
In 2019, the federal government provided the following funding:
-
$10 billion was provided through the Child Care Development Fund and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; about 80 percent of recipients were single parents. Those programs provide subsidies to parents whose income is low, who are working or participating in work-related activities (such as job-training programs), and who have young children.
-
$10 billion was provided through the Head Start Program, which funds preschool for children from low-income families.
Taxpayers can claim the child and dependent care credit for qualified child care expenses for children under age 13. The credit amount is a share of qualified expenses, and that percentage decreases as income increases over a certain range.
Other Options for the Care of Young Children Under Current Law
Some parents, especially those in higher-income families, purchase unsubsidized child care.
Other parents, especially those in lower-income families, receive care that is subsidized by their state or local government or rely on informal care while they work. Informal care is unregulated care typically provided by family members (other than parents) or friends for little or no pay.
Other parents care for their children instead of having paid employment.
The hours parents and informal caregivers spend caring for children are not counted as working in the official employment statistics, nor are the hours parents spend caring for their own children. Similarly, the child care services provided during those hours are not included in the official measure of gross domestic product.
In this presentation, the term subsidized child care refers to the case in which the government makes a payment to the child care providers. For both subsidized and unsubsidized
child care, the net amount families pay for child care could be further reduced through the tax system.
3
Expanded Subsidies for Child Care-Eligibility
Under H.R. 5376, families that met the following criteria would be eligible for subsidized child care.
-
The children were age 5 or younger.
-
The children were not attending kindergarten.
-
The parents worked or participated in work-related activities, such as job training programs.
-
The family's income was below 250 percent of the state median income.
