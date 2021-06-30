Economic Indicators published

30 June 2021

The Central Bank of Iceland has published Economic Indicators on its website. Economic Indicators contains a quarterly summary of economic developments, a compendium of statistics, and an update on the position of the financial system. Economic Indicators is also published in Icelandic under the title Hagvísar Seðlabanka Íslands.

