Economic Indicators published

30 June 2021
The Central Bank of Iceland has published Economic Indicators on its website. Economic Indicators contains a quarterly summary of economic developments, a compendium of statistics, and an update on the position of the financial system. Economic Indicators is also published in Icelandic under the title Hagvísar Seðlabanka Íslands.
