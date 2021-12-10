Log in
Economic Outlook 2021-2022 CBA December 2021

12/10/2021
Economic Outlook 2022

December 2021

Presentation

Outline:

General Information and Assumptions

GDP 2021 - 2022 including scenarios

Disclaimer:

This presentation includes forecasts that represent assumptions and expectations of the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) in light of information available up to and including October 2021. These forecasts involve uncertainties and are subject to upside and downside risks. The actual results may differ from those projected in this presentation. Consequently, no guarantee is presented or implied as to the accuracy of specific forecasts contained herein. The CBA does not assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance upon this information.

General Information and Assumptions

Tourism

Investment

Unemployment

Inflation

Stay-over Visitors

  • Starting point 2021: 74.0% recovery (2019) (ATA).
  • Realized: Jan. - Sep. 2021.
  • Projected: Oct. - Dec. 2021.
  • 2021 Scenarios:
    • Pessimistic: 65.4% recovery (2019).
    • Baseline: 69.2% recovery (2019).
    • Optimistic: 72.9% recovery (2019).
  • 2022 Scenarios:
    • Pessimistic: 80.0% recovery (2019) (ATA).
    • Baseline: 95.0% recovery (2019) (ATA).
    • Optimistic: 110.0% recovery (2019).

Tourism

Tourism Credits

  • Starting point:
    • 2021 TC/ night (accommodations): -4.0% vs. 2019 (AHATA).
    • 2022 TC/ night (accommodations):
      +3.0% vs. 2019 (AHATA).
  • Realized: Q1 - Q3 2021.
  • Projected: Q4 2021.
  • 2021 Scenarios:
    • Pessimistic: 72.8% recovery (2019).
    • Baseline: 77.2% recovery (2019).
    • Optimistic: 81.6% recovery (2019).
  • 2022 Scenarios:
    • Pessimistic: 87.0% recovery (2019).
    • Baseline: 103.4% recovery (2019).
    • Optimistic: 119.7% recovery (2019).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centrale Bank van Aruba published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 21:22:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
