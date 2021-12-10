Economic Outlook 2021-2022 CBA December 2021

This presentation includes forecasts that represent assumptions and expectations of the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) in light of information available up to and including October 2021. These forecasts involve uncertainties and are subject to upside and downside risks. The actual results may differ from those projected in this presentation. Consequently, no guarantee is presented or implied as to the accuracy of specific forecasts contained herein. The CBA does not assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance upon this information.