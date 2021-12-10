Economic Outlook December 2021

Abstract

In 2021, the Aruban economy is expected to continue its recovery path set forth in the second half of 2020. Specifically, real GDP is projected to grow by 15.5 percent under the baseline scenario, 17.9 percent in the optimistic scenario, and by 13.0 percent in the pessimistic scenario. The anticipated economic recovery in 2021 is spurred by the speedy tourism recovery after the international travel restrictions were lifted, as well as the continued implementation of the Government of Aruba's (GOA) wage subsidy and FASE programs, which aid in maintaining private consumption.

In 2022, a sustained recovery of the tourism sector, and a pick-up in private investment, are expected to further incite real GDP growth. The forecasted growth rate ranges between 3.1 percent (pessimistic) and 12.0 percent (optimistic), with a baseline real GDP growth of 7.7 percent.

The foreseen nominal growth in tourism service exports ranges between 42.4 percent (pessimistic) and 59.6 percent in 2021 (optimistic) compared to a year earlier, with a baseline growth of 51.0 percent. Compared to 2021, the anticipated growth in nominal tourism service exports for 2022 varies between 19.5 percent (pessimistic) and 46.6 percent (optimistic), with an expansion of 33.8 percent in the baseline scenario. The tourism sector recovery, as well as the rebound in private investment (in 2022), will likely lead to additional income for local employees. This, in turn, is expected to push up the demand for goods and, by extension, the import of goods.

Centrale Bank van Aruba