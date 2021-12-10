|
Economic Outlook December 2021
Abstract
In 2021, the Aruban economy is expected to continue its recovery path set forth in the second half of 2020. Specifically, real GDP is projected to grow by 15.5 percent under the baseline scenario, 17.9 percent in the optimistic scenario, and by 13.0 percent in the pessimistic scenario. The anticipated economic recovery in 2021 is spurred by the speedy tourism recovery after the international travel restrictions were lifted, as well as the continued implementation of the Government of Aruba's (GOA) wage subsidy and FASE programs, which aid in maintaining private consumption.
In 2022, a sustained recovery of the tourism sector, and a pick-up in private investment, are expected to further incite real GDP growth. The forecasted growth rate ranges between 3.1 percent (pessimistic) and 12.0 percent (optimistic), with a baseline real GDP growth of 7.7 percent.
The foreseen nominal growth in tourism service exports ranges between 42.4 percent (pessimistic) and 59.6 percent in 2021 (optimistic) compared to a year earlier, with a baseline growth of 51.0 percent. Compared to 2021, the anticipated growth in nominal tourism service exports for 2022 varies between 19.5 percent (pessimistic) and 46.6 percent (optimistic), with an expansion of 33.8 percent in the baseline scenario. The tourism sector recovery, as well as the rebound in private investment (in 2022), will likely lead to additional income for local employees. This, in turn, is expected to push up the demand for goods and, by extension, the import of goods.
Centrale Bank van Aruba
1. Introduction
The Research Department (RD) of the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) recently updated its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast for 2021 based upon the latest gains in economic development and available data up to and including October 2021. In addition, the RD made its first projections for the year 2022. This economic forecast follows new information on public consumption, updated expectations regarding the strength of the recovery of the tourism sector, and recent insights into public and private investment. The baseline scenarios are based on the assumption of the most likely developments with regard to the different components of GDP (i.e., consumption, investment, imports, and exports). A pessimistic and an optimistic scenario complement the baseline scenarios in 2021 and 2022. These additional scenarios deviate from the baseline based on the expected speedy recovery in tourism, which in turn affects consumption, investment, import, and export levels.
The Aruban economy is foreseen to continue its path to recovery, albeit subject to heightened downside risks. In 2021, real GDP is anticipated to grow by 15.5 percent under the baseline scenario,
17.9 percent in the optimistic scenario, and 13.0 percent under the pessimistic scenario (Chart 1). The expected growth in 2021 follows mainly from the resurgence in tourism exports and to a lesser extent from the heightened consumption, as a result of the continued implementation of the GoA's wage subsidy and FASE programs. During 2022, real output is projected to expand by 7.7 percent under the baseline scenario, 12.0 percent in the optimistic scenario, and 3.1 percent under the pessimistic scenario. Compared to 2021, the main drivers of economic growth in 2022 are expected to be the tourism sector and private investment, while the GoA's support programs come to a halt in December 2021.
Chart 1: Real GDP growth 2020 - 2022
2. Economic forecast
2.1 Gross domestic product and its components
Several scenarios were produced for the years 2021 and 2022. For 2021, the following scenarios are distinguished:
1. Baseline Scenario 2021: The tourism sector is expected to remain the primary driver of economic growth in 2021, as it continues to make a robust recovery during the year. The number of stay-over visitors is projected to reach 69.0 percent of the 2019 level, while daily spending by tourists is anticipated to gradually decrease to $470.47 at the end of 2021 compared to $603.11 registered a year earlier. The foreseen contraction in daily spending by tourists is expected to have a dampening effect on the recuperation in the level of tourism credit, despite a significant recovery in the level of stay-over visitors. To be specific, the forecasted growth in tourism service exports is estimated at 51.0 percent compared to 2020 ( with the 2021 level at 77.2 percent
