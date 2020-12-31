December 30, 2020

Today, the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) published its most recently revised GDP estimate and outlook for, respectively, 2020 and 2021.

The CBA, recently, updated its economic estimates for 2020 based upon perceived economic developments and available data up to and including October 2020. In 2020, the main economic activity, being tourism, contracted significantly. Compared to 2019, a drop of 70.0 percent in stayover visitors is estimated for the year 2020, which would likely conduce to a 56.6 percent fall in tourism revenue.

Economic Snapshot December 2020

