"Economic Trends" 104, Spring 1400 (2021/2022) Released

TEHRAN - CBI's Public Relations Department has published the issue of Economic No 104, First Quarter of (Spring) 1400 Iranian Calendar (2021/2022).
Economic Trends which has been prepared by Economic Research and Policy Department is comprised of multiple key economic indicators in real, external and financial sectors.
Economic Trends can be accessed from this LINK.
Disclaimer
The Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 10:13:04 UTC.