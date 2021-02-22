Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Economic Update: Issue 2/2021

02/22/2021 | 03:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News - News Releases 2021
22/02/2021 Economic Update: Issue 2/2021

Most of the data reported in this issue of the Economic Update refer to December 2020 and reflect the extension of restrictive measures on bars and social clubs amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The latest data for the European Commission's Economic Sentiment Indicator, the COVID-19 Government Response Index and the Central Bank of Malta's Business Conditions Index refer to January 2021.

In January, the Central Bank of Malta's Business Conditions Index remained unchanged when compared with the previous month. The index remained well below its level in the same month of 2020 and continues to signal low levels of activity, which reflect the weak economic environment triggered by COVID-19.

The Bank's estimate of the COVID-19 government response index - which is a composite indicator that summarises various containment, economic and health-related measures introduced in response to the pandemic - stood at 64.0 at the end of January 2021. This was higher than 61.3 at the end of December, but below 69.7 in the euro area.

The European Commission's Economic Sentiment Indicator improved marginally in January when compared with a month earlier. Confidence rose within the services sector and, to a more limited extent, in the construction sector and among consumers. On balance, confidence was broadly unchanged in industry, but deteriorated considerably among retailers. Although recent developments differed across sectors, sentiment was negative in all of them.

In December, industrial production contracted at a faster pace compared with the previous month. By contrast, the volume of retail trade expanded in annual terms for the first time since February. The number of commercial permits registered a smaller decline when compared with November, but residential permits fell at a faster pace.

The number of registered unemployed decreased compared with November, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged from a month earlier.

Inflation remained very low in December, with the annual inflation rate based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices and that based on the Retail Price Index both standing at 0.2%.

The Update also reports on recourse to the moratorium on loan repayments offered by domestic credit institutions to residents of Malta in response to COVID-19. The value of household and corporate loans subject to a moratorium at the end of December edged down further, to €748.7 million, equivalent to 6.4% of related outstanding loans, as some businesses and households resumed their loan repayments, thus signalling a recovery in income flows. By the end of 2020, 537 facilities for working capital purposes had been granted under the Malta Development Bank COVID-19 Guarantee Scheme to businesses impacted by the pandemic, corresponding to total sanctioned amounts of €408.1 million, equivalent to more than half of the scheme's target size.

The full Economic Update is available here.

Back to Archive

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malta published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42aStrong metal prices help S.Africa's Amplats deliver higher annual profit
RE
03:42aAbout a third of Texans still facing disrupted water supplies - CNN
RE
03:40aSaudi defence firm SAMI targets $5 bln annual revenue by 2030
RE
03:37aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways owner IAG boosts liquidity by 2.45 billion pounds
RE
03:34aKorean Air to follow relevant authorities' directives on Boeing 777
RE
03:32aTunisair CEO fired after dispute with union
RE
03:29aS.African mall operator Liberty Two Degrees sees annual profit slump by over 50%
RE
03:28aGerman Bund yield hits fresh 8-month high as reflation trade hits
RE
03:28aECONOMIC UPDATE : Issue 2/2021
PU
03:08aBENETEAU : French boat maker Beneteau's shares fall after cyberattack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC, U.S. oil firms expect subdued shale rebound even as crude prices rise
2ALPHA BANK A.E. : ALPHA BANK A E : to sell 10.8 billion euro portfolio to Davidson Kempner
3KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD. : Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Berenberg remains a Sell rating
5KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel acquires Asian logistics provider Apex..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ