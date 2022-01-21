Log in
Economic Variables Underlying Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Requests for Legislative Branch Agencies

CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE

Phillip L. Swagel, Director

U.S. Congress

Washington, DC 20515

January 21, 2022

Honorable Tim Ryan

Chairman

Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch

Committee on Appropriations

U.S. House of Representatives

Washington, DC 20515

Re: Economic Variables Underlying Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Requests for Legislative Branch Agencies

Dear Mr. Chairman:

The staff of your subcommittee have directed legislative branch agencies, when they are making their requests for appropriations for fiscal year 2023, to use certain variables from the Congressional Budget Office's economic forecast to calculate a cost-of-living adjustment and increases in program expenditures.

To that end, CBO is providing the following estimate, which is based on data available as of December 13, 2021: The increase in the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers for fiscal year 2023 is projected to be 2.8 percent. Also, the reported change in the employment cost index for wages and salaries from September 2020 to September 2021 was 4.6 percent.

We hope you find this information helpful. Please contact me directly if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Phillip L. Swagel

Director

www.cbo.gov

Honorable Tim Ryan

Page 2

  1. Honorable Jaime Herrera Beutler Ranking Member
    Honorable Jack Reed Chairman
    Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch, Senate Committee on Appropriations
    Honorable Mike Braun Ranking Member
    Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch, Senate Committee on Appropriations
    Honorable Rosa L. DeLauro Chair
    House Committee on Appropriations
    Honorable Kay Granger Ranking Member
    House Committee on Appropriations
    Honorable Patrick Leahy Chairman
    Senate Committee on Appropriations
    Honorable Richard Shelby Vice Chairman
    Senate Committee on Appropriations

