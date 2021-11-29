Economic activity of enterprises with foreign capital in 2020

29.11.2021

In 2020, 23.2 thousand enterprises with foreign capital conducted economic activity in Poland and the value of their foreign capital amounted to 215.6 billion PLN. More than half (54.1%) of the foreign capital was located in entities with 250 and more persons employed. The largest number of entities operated in trade; repair of motor vehicles (26.7%) and the largest amount of foreign capital (38.1%) was involved in manufacturing.