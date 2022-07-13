Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Economic downturn in Russia could turn out shallower but longer - central bank analysts

07/13/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - A looming economic downturn in Russia will not be as deep as initially thought but could last longer, central bank analysts said on Wednesday.

The economy is set to contract after Moscow began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, which triggered sweeping sanctions against Russia, including a partial freeze of its reserves.

"The process of structural transformation is non-linear and goes on at different speeds depending on the degree of influence of external constraints. As a result, the economic downturn will be less deep than anticipated a few months ago, but more protracted over time," the analysts said.

In their latest review, they added that the most important and complex mid-term task was to replace lost foreign investment.

"This will largely determine the nature and scale of the structural transformation of the Russian economy and the level and trajectory of its potential growth," they said.

The analysts also said they believed that inflation could remain low in the short term due to temporary factors.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22pLithuania will allow sanctioned Russian goods trade to Kaliningrad
RE
01:20pSwiss advise against non-urgent trips to Sri Lanka
RE
01:18pBank of Canada makes a splash with developed economies' first 100 pointer
RE
01:13pWall St slips as hot inflation data rattles investors
RE
01:12pPope names women to bishops advisory committee for first time
RE
01:10pU.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources
RE
01:06pEnfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore
RE
01:02pU.S. HHS : pharmacies must fill reproductive health prescriptions
RE
01:01pERCOT issues fresh power conservation appeal for Texas
RE
12:53pU.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, Constellation Brands, Gartner, Clorox, We..
3BNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
4Mdundo.com: Reach 20.3m monthly active users in June, and surpass guida..
5Gasoline, food drive U.S. consumer prices higher in June

HOT NEWS