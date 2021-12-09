Economic forecasts

Federal Department for

Date 9 December 2021

Economic forecast: recovery delayed

Supply bottlenecks and stricter COVID-19 measures are putting a strain on the economy internationally in winter 2021/22. The expert group has lowered its growth forecast for Switzerland 2022 to 3.0% (GDP adjusted for sporting events). A growth rate of 2.0% is expected for 2023 as the economy normalises, meaning that the Swiss economy would grow at above-average rates for another two years after 2021 (3.3%).1

The domestic economy has continued to recover strongly as expected due to the easing of most COVID-19 restrictions up until mid-year; in the summer, GDP rose above the pre-crisis level of Q4 2019. However, international supply and capacity bottlenecks are putting pressure on the industrial sector and causing sharp price increases globally. In addition, the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has recently become strongly accentuated and several countries have stepped up their containment measures.

Against this backdrop, the expert group expects a significant slowdown in economic growth globally and in Switzerland in the 2021/22 winter period. Provided there are no severely restrictive health policy measures, such as broad business lockdowns, economic recovery is not, however, expected to come to a standstill in the medium term.

Factors that have slowed down recovery should gradually dissipate in the course of 2022. Economic growth should pick up significantly, driven by catch-up effects not only in consumer spending and in investment, but also in exports. Overall, the expert group expects above-averagegrowth of 3.0% in GDP adjusted for sporting events for 2022 (forecast from Septem- ber: 3.4%), after 3.3% in 2021. Accordingly, unemployment is expected to fall further to an annual average of 2.4% in 2022. Inflation is also predicted to increase moderately to 1.1% on average for the year due to increased prices for energy and materials; inflation rates are expected to peak in the current 2021/22 winter period.

In the second half of the forecast period, the catch-up effects will weaken and the economy is expected to normalise. The strong growth in domestic demand and the export industry should therefore gradually decrease. For 2023 as a whole, the expert group forecasts GDP growth of 2.0% (adjusted for sporting events), which is still higher than average. Accordingly, the unemployment rate is expected to fall further to 2.3%, while inflation is expected to come in at 0.7%.

