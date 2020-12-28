7th NBC Annual Macroeconomic Conference
National Bank of Cambodia, Phnom Penh
December 28, 2020
Economic impact of world-wide coronavirus
pandemic on SMEs in Cambodia
Preliminary analysis on real-time data from an
accounting platform
Daiju Aiba
(JICA Ogata Research Institute for Peace and Development)
Outline
-
Introduction
-
Reviews of Studies on coronavirus pandemic and its economic impacts
-
Data and real-time analysis on impacts of COVID-19
-
Conclusion and limitations
Introduction
-
Spread of COVID-19 seriously affected the economies over the worlds.
-
A government of each country tries to make prompt policy measures, such as providing financial aids to SMEs, and central banks try to increase liquidity in the financial markets by loosening monetary policy rate or quantitatively increasing monetary supply.
-
However, these policy measures in turn pose risks of increasing other issues in the future, such as debt overhanging and forbearance lending for SMEs (Bircan et al., 2020).
-
-
If subsidized firms go default afterward, such injected subsidies could become waste of money for the economy
-
There were several cases of fraudulent recipients of subsidies designed to support small businesses and self-employed people hit seriously by the pandemic are increasingly being found across Japan in 2020. (Japan Times, Sep 27, 2020)
-
The problem is the difficulty in identifying which firms really need a government support in response to COVID-19 shocks in developing countries.
-
Improving availability of data is the crucial issue.
Introduction
-
We introduce a novel database and a method of real-time analysis using such database.
-
-
Financial statements of firms registered in private accounting company
-
Recently, this kind of database is increasingly available and often used for policy-oriented researches in developed countries.
-
It is particularly beneficial for the developing countries due to the lack of publicly available comprehensive data.
-
Although our analysis is still preliminary, this present paper suggests that the data from private businesses could be useful and powerful for gauging the economic situation on a real-time basis.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
National Bank of Cambodia published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 08:44:04 UTC