Economic impact of world wide coronavirus pandemic on SMEs in Cambodia

Introduction

Spread of COVID-19 seriously affected the economies over the worlds.

A government of each country tries to make prompt policy measures, such as providing financial aids to SMEs, and central banks try to increase liquidity in the financial markets by loosening monetary policy rate or quantitatively increasing monetary supply.

However, these policy measures in turn pose risks of increasing other issues in the future, such as debt overhanging and forbearance lending for SMEs (Bircan et al., 2020).

If subsidized firms go default afterward, such injected subsidies could become waste of money for the economy

There were several cases of fraudulent recipients of subsidies designed to support small businesses and self-employed people hit seriously by the pandemic are increasingly being found across Japan in 2020. (Japan Times, Sep 27, 2020)

The problem is the difficulty in identifying which firms really need a government support in response to COVID-19 shocks in developing countries.