Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Economic optimism lifts HK stocks to 2-1/2-year high after Lunar New Year break

02/16/2021 | 12:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Hang Seng index climbs 1.8%

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 1.69%

* HS Tech Index surge 3.36%, HSI property sector up 2.95%

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, on track to mark a bull run on the first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holidays, with investors willing to take in more risk tracking a firmer overseas market on optimism over global economic recovery.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.8% at 30,717.38 by mid-day, the highest since June 2018, while the China Enterprises Index climbed 1.69% to 12,081.86 points.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index surged 3.36% and the Hang Seng sub-index, tracking information technology firms, gains 0.27%.

** China's mainland markets will remain closed for the Lunar New Year celebrations and are scheduled to reopen on Feb. 18.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.45% while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4% to a 30-year high.

** Chinese box offices set a revenue record of over 6 billion yuan ($929.6 million) for the week beginning Feb. 11, following a movie-going rush at the start of the holidays, sending IMAX China up as much as 90%, Alibaba Pictures and Maoyan up over 20%

** The Hong Kong Hang Seng sub-index, tracking property firms, gained 2.95% and the Hang Seng Finance Index climbed 2.05%.

** The top gainer in the Hang Seng Index was PetroChina , which was up 10.29%, while the biggest percentage loser was Meituan, which dropped 1.66%.

** The biggest gainer in Hang Seng Tech Index was ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which soared 25.05%, while the top percentage loser was NetEase Inc, down 3.54%

($1 = 6.4542 yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED 1.90% 1.07 End-of-day quote.11.46%
HANG SENG 0.39% 30173.57 Real-time Quote.10.81%
IMAX CHINA HOLDING, INC. 0.00% 14 End-of-day quote.6.71%
MAOYAN ENTERTAINMENT 0.39% 15.5 End-of-day quote.26.63%
MEITUAN DIANPING 3.39% 445 End-of-day quote.51.05%
NIKKEI 225 1.91% 30084.15 Real-time Quote.7.56%
ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD. 6.73% 55.5 End-of-day quote.53.31%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/15Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation - sources
RE
02/15China explores rare earth export curbs to target U.S. defence industry - FT
RE
02/15Indian shares scale new high as financials, Reliance gain
RE
02/1510-year JGB yields at highest in near 1 year after soft auction
RE
02/15Economic optimism lifts HK stocks to 2-1/2-year high after Lunar New Year break
RE
02/15Indonesia's External Debt Growth Recorded at USD417.5 billion
PU
02/15DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Live hogs from GenSan, ASF “green zones” continue to arrive, ensuring ample pork supply, reduced prices in MM
PU
02/15ASTRAZENECA : Oil prices climb as deep freeze shuts U.S. oil wells, curbs refineries
RE
02/15Indonesia wealth fund CEO says to focus on toll roads in review of $9.5 billion infra assets
RE
02/15Indonesia finance minister says sovereign wealth fund directors expected to do creative things to create added value
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2SANOFI : SANOFI : Bristol-Myers, Sanofi ordered to pay Hawaii $834 million over Plavix warning label
3CRAWFORD & COMPANY : ADJUSTER 101: day in the life of a field adjuster
4SENSEX : Indian shares scale new high as financials, Reliance gain
5Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ