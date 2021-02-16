Economic optimism lifts HK stocks to 2-1/2-year high after Lunar New Year break

* Hang Seng index climbs 1.8%
* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 1.69%
* HS Tech Index surge 3.36%, HSI property sector up 2.95%
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, on
track to mark a bull run on the first day of trading after the
Lunar New Year holidays, with investors willing to take in more
risk tracking a firmer overseas market on optimism over global
economic recovery.
** The Hang Seng index rose 1.8% at 30,717.38 by
mid-day, the highest since June 2018, while the China
Enterprises Index climbed 1.69% to 12,081.86 points.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index surged 3.36% and the
Hang Seng sub-index, tracking information technology firms,
gains 0.27%.
** China's mainland markets will remain closed for the Lunar
New Year celebrations and are scheduled to reopen on Feb. 18.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan ticked up 0.45% while Japan's Nikkei
rose 0.4% to a 30-year high.
** Chinese box offices set a revenue record of over 6
billion yuan ($929.6 million) for the week beginning Feb. 11,
following a movie-going rush at the start of the holidays,
sending IMAX China up as much as 90%, Alibaba Pictures
and Maoyan up over 20%
** The Hong Kong Hang Seng sub-index, tracking property
firms, gained 2.95% and the Hang Seng Finance Index
climbed 2.05%.
** The top gainer in the Hang Seng Index was PetroChina
, which was up 10.29%, while the biggest percentage
loser was Meituan, which dropped 1.66%.
** The biggest gainer in Hang Seng Tech Index was ZhongAn
Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which soared 25.05%,
while the top percentage loser was NetEase Inc, down
3.54%
($1 = 6.4542 yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)