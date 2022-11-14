Economic slowdown will hit lower-income Canadians hardest, BoC's Macklem says

OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lower-income Canadians will
be disproportionately affected by the slowdown in economic
activity that is needed to ease inflationary pressures, Bank of
Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday.
Macklem, in opening remarks to the fourth annual Conference
on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance and
Central Banking, also reiterated that inflation is too high and
challenges remain as the central bank works to lower it.
The Bank of Canada has hiked its policy rate by 350
basis points since March to 3.75%, in one of its sharpest
tightening campaigns ever, and late last month it forecast the
Canadian economy
would stall
through the first half of 2023.
"Slowing economic growth will disproportionately affect our
most vulnerable households," he said. "High inflation and high
interest rates to combat inflation put an additional burden on
our lowest-income households."
Canada's inflation rate has eased to 6.9% from a recent
peak of 8.1%, but remains far above the central bank's 2%
target. Analysts surveyed by Reuters predict that inflation
remained at 6.9% in October. The data is due to be released on
Wednesday.
Macklem noted that while everyone feels the pinch of
high inflation, the burden is heavier on lower-income households
as they spend a greater portion of their income on necessities
and have smaller financial cushions.
"Unfortunately, there is no easy out to restoring price
stability," he said. "But once we rebalance demand and supply,
growth will pick up, our economy will grow solidly, and the
benefits of low and predictable inflation will be restored."
