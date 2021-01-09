Log in
Economist Nellie Liang Is a Leading Contender for Senior Treasury Post

01/09/2021 | 06:59pm EST
By Nick Timiraos

Nellie Liang, an economist who specialized in financial stability during her career at the Federal Reserve, is a leading contender for a senior post in the Biden administration's Treasury Department, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ms. Liang is being considered for a position as the U.S. Treasury's undersecretary for domestic finance. She was nominated by President Trump to a seat on the Fed's seven-member board of governors in 2018, but her nomination ran into opposition from Senate Republicans. Her nomination never had a committee hearing, and she withdrew from consideration after her nomination expired in early 2019.

A spokesman for the Biden transition team declined to comment. Ms. Liang declined to comment.

Ms. Liang is currently a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, the same Washington think tank where Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen worked after leaving the Fed in 2018.

No final decisions have been made and an announcement isn't likely to happen before Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden will take office.

Ms. Liang, 63 years old, served as the founding director of the Fed's division of financial stability and ran it from 2010 until 2017, when she left the central bank. She joined the Fed as a research economist in 1986 and has a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Maryland.

The Treasury undersecretary job requires Senate confirmation and plays an important role in management of U.S. debt, tax and fiscal policy, financial regulation, housing finance and other economic matters.

Last month, Ms. Liang outlined a proposal to address steps to improve the resilience of the market for U.S. Treasury securities, which witnessed severe and unprecedented strains when the coronavirus pandemic hit last March. Those strains were resolved only after enormous Fed purchases of government debt.

In early 2009, Ms. Liang helped lead the government's first round of bank stress tests that helped settle market fears about the resilience of the U.S.'s biggest banks.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-21 1858ET

