Economist magazine calls for Georgieva to quit IMF over World Bank data scandal

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Economist magazine on
Thursday called for International Monetary Fund Managing
Director Kristalina Georgieva to resign over her role in a
China-related data-rigging scandal while at the World Bank,
saying it has undermined the IMF's credibility.
The influential London-based publication said in a scathing
editorial https://www.economist.com/leaders/2021/09/25/why-the-head-of-the-imf-should-resign
that an external investigation's findings that Georgieva
pressured staff for changes to the World Bank's "Doing Business"
rankings in 2017 to favor China compromises the IMF's ability to
act as the custodian of data for the world's macroeconomic
statistics.
"The head of the IMF must hold the ring while two of its
biggest shareholders, America and China, confront each other in
a new era of geopolitical rivalry," the Economist said, adding
that critics of multilateralism are already citing the findings
as evidence that international bodies cannot stand up to China.
"The next time the IMF tries to referee a currency dispute,
or helps reschedule the debt of a country that has borrowed from
China, the fund's critics are sure to cite this investigation to
undermine the institution's credibility. That is why Ms
Georgieva, an esteemed servant of several international
institutions, should resign," the editorial said.
It cited the allegation in the WilmerHale law firm's report
https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/84a922cc9273b7b120d49ad3b9e9d3f9-0090012021/original/DB-Investigation-Findings-and-Report-to-the-Board-of-Executive-Directors-September-15-2021.pdf
that Georgieva, who at the time was the World Bank's CEO,
thanked a senior bank researcher for "doing his bit for
multilateralism" in altering the China data.
"Now she too should do her bit for multilateralism by
falling on her sword," the Economist said.
The World Bank's "Doing Business" reports, now canceled,
ranked countries based on their regulatory and legal
environments, ease of business startups, financing,
infrastructure and other business climate measures.
Georgieva, a Bulgarian who is a former World Bank economist
and European Commission official, has denied the accusations in
the WilmerHale report, saying last week they are "not true" https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/imf-chief-spotlight-after-china-rigging-report-2021-09-17
and she has never pressured staff to manipulate data.
The IMF's executive board is conducting its own review of
the allegations and has emphasized "the importance it attached
to conducting a thorough, objective and timely review."
An IMF spokesman declined comment on the Economist's
editorial. A U.S. Treasury spokeswoman also declined comment
beyond the Treasury's earlier statement that it is analyzing
"serious findings" in the WilmerHale report.
LAWMAKERS SEEK ANSWERS
Republicans in the U.S. Congress who have been critical of
Georgieva's work at the IMF have stopped short of calling for
her ousting.
Instead, three Republican members of the House Financial
Services national security and development subcommittee sent a
letter https://barr.house.gov/_cache/files/6/a/6a963516-15ab-4cf3-9dd5-74c2b5cd70b0/8188BD9289936633A1917C30E851F3F2.final-2021-09-22---jfh-ab-ag-to-treasury-re-imf.pdf
to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen requesting she report
to Congress the Treasury's review of the matter.
Representatives Andy Barr, French Hill and Anthony Gonzalez
asked Yellen to include information on Georgieva's interactions
with Chinese IMF officials in shareholding review discussions
and during the decision making process for August's $650 billion
allocation https://www.reuters.com/article/us-g20-finance-imf-reserves/imf-650-billion-reserves-distribution-clears-last-hurdle-in-unprecedented-move-idUSKBN2F404Q
of IMF monetary reserves known as Special Drawing Rights to all
IMF member countries. China received about $42 billion worth of
new SDRs.
"China feels entitled to a greater say in how these
international organizations operate; its lack of commitment to
multilateral values demonstrates why it must not be allowed to,"
the lawmakers wrote.
They also are seeking from Yellen to ensure "strict and
transparent data integrity" in IMF and World Bank reports.
