SINGAPORE--Singapore's economy is likely to expand more slowly this year than economists had previously expected, due to a dimmer outlook for the manufacturing, finance & insurance, and wholesale & retail trade sectors, a Monetary Authority of Singapore survey showed Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian city-state's gross domestic product is expected to grow 1.4% this year, according to the median projection of external professional forecasters in the central bank's June survey. This compares with their projection of 1.9% growth in the March survey.

The MAS said 24 economists and analysts had responded to its latest quarterly survey, the results of which don't represent the central bank's views or forecasts.

Respondents now expect Singapore's manufacturing sector to contract 1.3% in 2023 versus their earlier projection of no growth. They cut their forecast for growth in the finance and insurance sector to 1.3% from 2.5%, and reduced their growth projection for the wholesale and retail trade sector to 0.8% from 1.9%.

They also downgraded their forecast for non-oil domestic exports, now expecting them to shrink 5.5% versus the 4.0% contraction projected in March.

The 2023 forecasts for headline and core inflation were kept unchanged at 5.0% and 4.1%, respectively.

The exchange rate is forecast at 1.320 Singapore dollars per U.S. dollar for end-2023 in the latest survey, up from the 1.310 projected previously.

