Economists Upgrade Singapore 2021 Growth Forecast as Recovery Gathers Pace, MAS Survey Shows

03/09/2021 | 11:14pm EST
By Ronnie Harui

SINGAPORE--Singapore's economy is tipped to expand at a faster pace this year than previously expected, as quicker growth in manufacturing, non-oil domestic exports, finance and insurance outweighs slower growth in areas like construction, a central bank survey showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product is expected to grow 5.8% in 2021, according to the median estimate of external professional forecasters in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's March survey. That compares with the December survey's prediction for a 5.5% expansion.

Economists raised their manufacturing growth forecast for 2021 to 4.7% from 4.5%, and now expect finance and insurance to expand 5.8% versus the 5.1% projected previously. Non-oil domestic exports are expected to rise 6.9%, up from 4.0% previously.

The forecast for construction was lowered to 22.5% from 28.4%, while that of wholesale and retail trade was cut to 4.5% from the 5.0% predicted earlier. The economists also reduced their growth estimate for accommodation and food services, lowering it 11.0% from 15.0%. Private consumption is forecast to expand 7.9%, versus the 8.5% projected previously.

MAS said Wednesday that 24 economists and analysts responded to the latest quarterly survey, the results of which don't represent the central bank's views or forecasts.

A further deterioration in the Covid-19 situation due to new outbreaks or delays in vaccine deployment again topped the list of downside risks to Singapore's growth outlook as identified by respondents.

The containment of the pandemic, attributable mainly to an acceleration in the pace of vaccine deployment globally, was again the most frequently cited upside risk to Singapore's growth outlook.

Singapore's consumer-price index is expected to rise 0.9% this year compared with the 0.6% increase forecast previously. Core CPI is likely to rise 0.7% this year compared with a 0.6% gain predicted in the prior survey.

The U.S. dollar-Singapore dollar exchange rate is forecast at 1.3000 for end-2021, down from 1.3150.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 2314ET

