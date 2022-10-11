Economists back Russian oil price cap in letter to Yellen

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A price cap on Russian
seaborne oil deliveries being developed by the United States and
G7 rich countries could significantly impact Russia's revenues
while encouraging Moscow to continue to produce oil, sixteen
economists from top U.S. and British universities said in a
letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday.
The cap, which the Group of Seven countries last month
agreed in principle, should lower Russia's revenues by
strengthening the negotiating position of any buyers, economists
including Simon Johnson at the Sloan School of Management at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University's
Jason Furman and the University of Chicago's Ryan Kellogg said
in the letter, which was reviewed by Reuters.
"While we do not expect all trades will be performed under
the price cap, its existence should materially increase the
bargaining power of private and public sector entities that buy
Russian oil," they wrote.
The European Union last week approved its eighth batch of
sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine including
the price cap, but said more work was required for its
implementation.
Concerns about the uncertainty created by the price cap are
one reason Saudi officials backed OPEC+ output cuts last week.
U.S. officials on Tuesday said work was continuing on the
measure.
The price cap would maintain economic incentives for Russia
to keep producing at current volumes, while reducing its
revenues, the economists wrote.
Russia still supplied oil to world markets in April 2020,
when the Brent benchmark was close to $20 a barrel,
because that price was above the cost of production in many or
most existing Russian oil fields, they noted.
The price of Brent now is around $96 per barrel. Russia
receives less due to the “Urals discount" reflecting the impact
of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a gap that has shrunk in recent
weeks.
"The oil price cap proposal would effectively
institutionalize the Urals discount and consequently further
lower the dollar value of the Russian government’s primary
revenue stream," they said.
Daniel Berkowitz at the University of Pittsburgh; Severin
Borenstein, Yuriy Gorodnichenko, Carl Shapiro and Anastassia
Fedyk at the University of California, Berkeley and Rick Van der
Ploeg at the University of Oxford were among the signatories.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and
Marguerita Choy)