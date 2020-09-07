Economists stick to Brexit forecasts despite no-deal rhetoric

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Economists stuck to their
forecasts on Monday that Britain and the European Union would
agree some sort of post-Brexit trade deal, taking the view that
London is likely toughening its rhetoric in a bid to pressure
Brussels into a compromise.
The talks are back in crisis and the pound is bearing the
brunt on renewed fears of a disorderly exit from the EU after
the British government was reported to be planning legislation
to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement it signed in
January.
"Rhetoric in past few days has been ramped up, but we don't
think this materially changes the prospect of a deal being
reached before the end of the year", Chris Graham, Europe
Economist at Standard Chartered, said.
He added his team was sticking to probabilities of a deal at
50%, no-deal at 30% and an extension of the talks to 20%.
Petr Krpata, Chief EMEA FX and IR Strategist at ING, also
stuck to his overall forecast.
"Yes, the latest developments definitely increased the
chance of a no-deal Brexit, but still no deal is not our base
case," he said, giving a 50% to 60% probability to a deal.
Economists at Commerzbank, Rabobank and Nomura also kept
their forecasts that a deal was most likely scenario.
While there is an expectation that Prime Minister Boris
Johnson will not go as far as to "eliminate the legal force of
parts of the withdrawal agreement", a possibility reported by
the Financial Times, economists said they had to
take that into account.
"While our base case remains a semi-managed hard exit (60%
probability) which involves some modest stop-gap measures to
manage the transition from EU to WTO rules for trade, the rising
tensions could limit the breadth of any such measures," said
Kallum Pickering, a senior economist at Berenberg.
Moving forward however, the perception could quickly
deteriorate if London and Brussels keep up their tug of war.
"It is almost inevitable that the perceived probability of
'no deal' will escalate over the coming weeks", Goldman Sachs
analysts wrote in a research note this morning in which they
maintained their expectations of "thin" free trade agreement.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Olga Cotaga; Graphic by Ritvik
Carvalho; Editing by Toby Chopra)