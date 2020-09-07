Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Economists stick to Brexit forecasts despite no-deal rhetoric

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 11:27am EDT

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Economists stuck to their forecasts on Monday that Britain and the European Union would agree some sort of post-Brexit trade deal, taking the view that London is likely toughening its rhetoric in a bid to pressure Brussels into a compromise.

The talks are back in crisis and the pound is bearing the brunt on renewed fears of a disorderly exit from the EU after the British government was reported to be planning legislation to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement it signed in January.

"Rhetoric in past few days has been ramped up, but we don't think this materially changes the prospect of a deal being reached before the end of the year", Chris Graham, Europe Economist at Standard Chartered, said.

He added his team was sticking to probabilities of a deal at 50%, no-deal at 30% and an extension of the talks to 20%.

Petr Krpata, Chief EMEA FX and IR Strategist at ING, also stuck to his overall forecast.

"Yes, the latest developments definitely increased the chance of a no-deal Brexit, but still no deal is not our base case," he said, giving a 50% to 60% probability to a deal.

Economists at Commerzbank, Rabobank and Nomura also kept their forecasts that a deal was most likely scenario.

While there is an expectation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not go as far as to "eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement", a possibility reported by the Financial Times, economists said they had to take that into account.

"While our base case remains a semi-managed hard exit (60% probability) which involves some modest stop-gap measures to manage the transition from EU to WTO rules for trade, the rising tensions could limit the breadth of any such measures," said Kallum Pickering, a senior economist at Berenberg.

Moving forward however, the perception could quickly deteriorate if London and Brussels keep up their tug of war.

"It is almost inevitable that the perceived probability of 'no deal' will escalate over the coming weeks", Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a research note this morning in which they maintained their expectations of "thin" free trade agreement.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Olga Cotaga; Graphic by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Toby Chopra)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aFrom Target to Twitter, U.S. companies urge workers to vote
RE
11:28aEuro zone yields edge higher on debt supply, economic green shoots
RE
11:27aEconomists stick to Brexit forecasts despite no-deal rhetoric
RE
11:25aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF GUYANA : Agriculture Minister delivers on promise to Corentyne Poultry farmer
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:04aFrench payments company worldline may have to offer concessions to address eu antitrust concerns about ingenico acquisition - sources
RE
11:03aWHO says India in talks to join 'COVAX' vaccine scheme
RE
10:59aGermany's Scholz eyes more debt to support recovery from coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2ZTE CORPORATION : Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Introduces New Power Solution
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group