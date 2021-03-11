Log in
Economy Continues to Revover

03/11/2021
Heterogeneity across industries remains high: a range of industrial sectors have already increased their output to or above pre-pandemic levels, while a large number of industries still have their output significantly below these levels.

Demand-side pressure containing inflation is gradually weakening, while a range of segments are facing an acceleration of price growth driven by higher demand. A lot of countries, including Russia, have recorded a steadier and longer-lasting impact of proinflationary supply-side factors than expected earlier. Overall, this was the reason why the growth of consumer prices remained elevated in early 2021. Annual inflation has risen close to its local peak and will decrease by the end of April owing to the low base effect.

The views and recommendations expressed in the bulletin do not necessarily reflect the official position of the Bank of Russia.

Preview photo: Nadzeya Pakhomava / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 16:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
