Economy Week Ahead : Election, the Fed and Employment

11/01/2020 | 03:15pm EST

By WSJ staff

The U.S. employment report for October caps a full week for economic and political news.

Monday

The Institute for Supply Management's survey of purchasing managers at factories is expected to show another month of expanding activity in October. Strong demand for consumer goods and capital equipment has driven a manufacturing rebound after coronavirus-related disruptions depressed output this spring.

Tuesday

The U.S. election is Tuesday, with markets focused on divergent fiscal policies of President Trump and challenger Joe Biden. Observers have cautioned that results for the presidential contest and control of the Senate might not be known immediately after polls close.

Wednesday

The U.S. trade deficit is expected to narrow in September after advance data showed a rebound in goods exports alongside a small drop in goods imports. Details on trade in services will round out the picture for the month.

Thursday

The Bank of England is expected to respond to the drag on the economy from tightening restrictions as new coronavirus infections rise by increasing its program of bond purchases by as much as GBP100 billion, equivalent to $129.5 billion.

U.S. weekly jobless claims are expected to fall again. The downward trajectory of claims shows the labor market is healing, while the historically elevated level indicates that layoffs remain high as businesses cope with the pandemic.

The Federal Reserve concludes a two-day policy meeting. Little is expected on the policy front, with interest rates locked in at a low level while the economy is recuperating and inflation remains low. Questions about fiscal policy -- just two days after the election -- are probable during Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference.

Friday

U.S. employers are expected to add hundreds of thousands of jobs and the unemployment rate to fall again in October. Even with the sixth straight month of job gains, payrolls will likely remain well short of their pre-pandemic peak, underscoring the severe damage from the coronavirus pandemic and policies meant to contain it.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-20 1514ET


