Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Economy Week Ahead : Fed, Jobless Claims, Consumer Spending

02/21/2021 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By WSJ Staff

U.S. consumer spending highlights this week's economic data.

Tuesday

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers the central bank's semiannual report on the economy and monetary policy to Congress during two days of testimony beginning Tuesday. Mr. Powell is again likely to signal that easy-money policies will remain in place for the foreseeable future, and face questions on the size of the next fiscal stimulus package, interest rates and bond purchases, and the potential for inflation to heat up alongside accelerating economic growth.

Wednesday

The U.S. housing market has been a consistent economic bright spot during the pandemic. Low mortgage rates and strong demand are helping propel sales and boost construction activity, but are also leading to higher prices for houses, lumber and other building materials. Wednesday's report on January new-home sales will offer the latest gauge of the market.

Thursday

U.S. jobless claims rose in the opening weeks of February, a sign of heavy layoffs and continued dislocation for workers across the country. Economists are forecasting a decline during the week ended Feb. 20, but even a significant drop would leave the level of claims historically elevated.

U.S. new orders for durable goods are expected to rise in January for a ninth straight month. Manufacturing rebounded strongly early in the pandemic in the midst of strong demand for factory goods, though some companies have started warning of rising input costs and supply-chain bottlenecks that could crimp growth.

Friday

U.S. consumer spending is expected to increase in January after household incomes got a boost from the latest round of stimulus checks. While the spending figure will be the main focus, Friday's report also includes the Fed's preferred inflation gauge -- a data point likely to garner increasing attention as policy makers debate appropriate levels of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-21 1514ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21pBrazil's securities industry watchdog to investigate change of Petrobras CEO
RE
03:49pRestaurant-software provider Toast prepares for IPO -WSJ
RE
03:46pRestaurant-Software Provider Toast Prepares for IPO -- Update
DJ
03:38pRestaurant-Software Provider Toast Prepares for IPO
DJ
03:18pWORLD BANK : Angola - Electricity Sector Improvement and Access Project
PU
03:16pIITA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICUL : How crop innovation is addressing the impact of the climate crisis in Africa
PU
03:14pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Fed, Jobless Claims, Consumer Spending
DJ
03:12pCorrection to Connecticut Governor Article
DJ
03:02pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA to study COVID-19 Impact on North African Labour Markets and mitigation measures
PU
02:52pBENETEAU : 210221 BENETEAU Information regarding a cyberattack
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
2Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Restaurants and Startups Try to Outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to make decision on Bugatti in H1 - Automobilwoche
5British Pound Reaches Strongest Level in Nearly Three Years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ