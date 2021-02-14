Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Economy Week Ahead : GDP, Retail Sales, Housing

02/14/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By WSJ staff

U.S. retail sales highlight this week's slate of economic data.

MONDAY

The Japanese economy likely expanded 2.3% from the previous quarter in the October-December period, according to economists surveyed by data provider Quick. Economists say the government's travel incentives and a recovery in exports boosted growth, but they expect the economy to shrink again in the first quarter of 2021 due to a second state of emergency issued in January.

WEDNESDAY

U.S. retail sales fell in each of the final three months of 2020 as Covid-19 cases mounted, governments imposed more restrictions, fiscal support faded and consumers showed more caution. Economists forecast that the January number will show a turnaround, fueled in part by the latest round of stimulus payments and improving data on the virus in the second half of the month.

U.S. industrial production in January is expected to be up for the fourth straight month, led by another gain in manufacturing output. Factory activity has been a relative bright spot during the pandemic, thanks to solid demand for autos and other durable goods.

THURSDAY

U.S. jobless claims for the week ended Feb. 13 are expected to continue a downward trend. While that is a move in the right direction, the overall level of applications for unemployment benefits is still historically elevated, signaling a high level of layoffs and continuing labor-market dislocation.

FRIDAY

Surveys of purchasing managers are expected to indicate that the eurozone economy is sliding into recession, with the key services sector continuing to contract in February as Covid-19 infection rates remain high and government restrictions tight. By contrast, similar surveys are expected to point to a robust recovery in the U.S., as the services sector extends its recovery.

Americans snapped up single-family homes in 2020 at the fastest pace since the late days of the housing bubble. While demand is still ample, the supply of homes available for sale is not. Limited inventories and rising prices have led economists to forecast a drop for existing-home sales in January.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-21 1514ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14aAustralia suspends travel 'bubble' with New Zealand as Auckland goes into lockdown
RE
09:21aFATA Temporarily Displaced Persons Emergency Recovery Project Third Additional Financing
PU
09:21aCOVID-19 Emergency Response Project Additional Financing on Vaccines
PU
09:21aWORLD BANK : CHAD COVID-19 Education Emergency Response GPE Project
PU
09:19aCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
PU
09:15aECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : GDP, Retail Sales, Housing
DJ
08:34aIsraeli study finds 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine
RE
07:26aArgentina's vice president pushes for delay to IMF debt deal until pandemic has eased- FT
RE
06:54aRussia Protests Go Beyond Navalny as Putin's Reserve of Good Will Wanes
DJ
06:29aBOX OFFICE : 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LANXESS AG : LANXESS : Chemical firm Lanxess buys U.S.-based Emerald Kalama in $1.1 billion deal
2Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - news agencies
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Sanofi's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate not ready this year, CEO says
4UK downplays risk of EU poaching City of London business
5Bitcoin approaches $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ