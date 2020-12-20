Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Economy Week Ahead : Housing, Consumer Spending and Jobless Claims

12/20/2020 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By WSJ staff

The holiday-shortened week offers an array of data likely to confirm the U.S. economic recovery is slowing.

MONDAY

A monthly survey of eurozone households is expected to record a weakening of sentiment in the early weeks of December, as worries about rising coronavirus infections and the prospect of a lengthening period of restrictions outweigh the boost to optimism from the availability of effective vaccines.

TUESDAY

U.S. existing-home sales rose to a 14-year high in October, spurred on by low mortgage rates and a quest for more space. Economists are forecasting a step back in November as limited supplies and higher prices start to bite. Even so, the outlook for the market appears robust amid strong demand for single-family homes in suburbs and less expensive cities.

WEDNESDAY

U.S. jobless claims have been trending in the wrong direction this month, a sign of rising layoffs heading into the winter. Economists expect applications for unemployment benefits to remain elevated in the week ending Dec. 19, unwelcome evidence the labor-market recovery is stalling.

U.S. consumer spending is expected to fall for the first time since April amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and fading fiscal support for households and businesses. Consumer spending is the main driver of economic growth, and a setback in November would suggest the country is heading for a rough patch before government aid arrives and coronavirus vaccines are widely distributed.

U.S. durable-goods orders are expected to rise for the seventh straight month in November, highlighting the manufacturing sector's relatively strong rebound from shutdowns and supply-chain disruptions during the spring.

U.S. new-home sales are expected to fall slightly in November as builders struggle to keep up with demand. As with the much larger market for existing homes, the outlook for newly built single-family housing remains fairly bright and builder optimism historically high.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-20 1514ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pBritain, EU tell each other to give way in 'difficult' trade talks
RE
03:21pTurkey suspends some flights over coronavirus mutation
RE
03:21pTurkey's health minister says turkey halts flights from uk, denmark, netherlands due to coronavirus mutation
RE
03:18pSudan to rely on imported petroleum during 70-day refinery maintenance - energy ministry
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Housing, Consumer Spending and Jobless Claims
DJ
03:10pCongress Races to Approve Virus-Relief Package -- Update
DJ
03:04pSterling drops 0.82% after Britain tightens coronavirus restrictions
RE
02:34pBulgaria closes its borders for travellers from UK over virus fears
RE
02:33pYOUTH POWER HACKS : shaping global solutions with young people
PU
02:13pFrance reports 12,799 new confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official sugges..
2'POWERFUL TRADECRAFT': how foreign cyber-spies compromised America
3Chip Giants Intel and Nvidia Face New Threats From Amazon to Google to Apple
4Republicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes--3rd Update
5DXB ENTERTAINMENTS : DXB ENTERTAINMENTS : State-backed Meraas plans buyout of theme park group DXB Entertainme..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ