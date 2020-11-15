Log in
Economy Week Ahead : Industrial Production, Retail Sales and Jobless Claims

11/15/2020 | 03:15pm EST

By WSJ staff

U.S. retail-sales figures highlight a week of data that will help investors and economists gauge the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

MONDAY

The Japanese economy expanded at an annualized 18.9% in the July-September period, according to economists surveyed by data provider Quick. While improvements in private consumption and exports likely buoyed the economy in the third quarter, economists expect any further recovery to be slow as a result of sluggishness in the services sector.

China's economic momentum is expected to stay strong in October with the growth of domestic consumption and fixed-asset investment speeding up, while industrial production decelerates, according to a poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal. China's economy appears to have fully regained its footing after a short but sharp coronavirus-related downturn early in the year.

TUESDAY

U.S. retail sales for October are expected to increase for the sixth straight month, reflecting steady job creation, a shift in spending toward tangible goods and early holiday promotions. Retail sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels in June. Spending on services like airfare and entertainment, which aren't captured in the retail report, still haven't caught up.

U.S. industrial production has struggled to return to pre-Covid 19 levels. Economists are forecasting an uptick in activity for October, but not enough to return combined factory, utility and mining output to pre-pandemic levels.

THURSDAY

U.S. jobless claims hit a fresh Covid 19-era low early this month, suggesting that employers are laying off fewer workers as the economy recovers. Nevertheless, claims figures for the week ending Nov. 14 are expected to remain historically elevated, showing that the labor market still has a long way to go before it fully recovers.

The U.S. housing market has been an economic bright spot in recent months, propelled by rock-bottom mortgage rates, greater opportunities to telework and a quest for more space to ride out the pandemic. Some economists think gains could moderate in October and heading deeper into the fall as the supply of for-sale homes dwindles and asking prices rise.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-20 1514ET


