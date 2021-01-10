Economy Week Ahead : Inflation, Exports and Retail Sales

By WSJ staff

Data this week will offer more insight into the economy's performance at the end of 2020.

Monday

China's consumer prices are expected to be unchanged from a year earlier in December. Prices fell in November, due to a pullback in pork prices amid increased supply. China's producer-price index likely fell 0.8% on year, compared with a 1.5% drop in November, as the price of thermal coal picked up.

Wednesday

U.S. consumer prices are expected to increase only moderately in December. Inflation has been mild during much of the pandemic, reflecting weak demand for an array of services and some goods, though some economists expect it to pick up along with faster economic growth later this year.

Thursday

China's exports are forecast to increase 12.9% from a year earlier in December, a slowdown from November's 21.1% surge, as another surge of coronavirus cases in Europe and the U.S. puts pressure on external demand for Chinese goods. Meanwhile, December import growth likely accelerated, leading to a largely stable trade surplus of $72 billion.

Germany will become the first large economy to release an official estimate of its gross domestic product in 2020, almost certainly recording the first contraction since 2009. The contraction is expected to be of roughly the same magnitude as in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, when GDP fell 5%.

U.S. jobless claims are expected to remain elevated in the week ended Jan. 9, reflecting a high level of layoffs as Covid-19 cases accelerated and governments imposed more restrictions on businesses.

Friday

U.S. retail sales fell in October and November, troubling signs of a consumer pullback amid a surge in coronavirus infections, fading fiscal support and weaker job gains. Figures for December will offer more insight into the severity of the broader economic slowdown at the end of the year.

U.S. industrial production is expected to increase in December, reflecting another month of gains for factory activity. Manufacturing has been a relative bright spot in recent months as factories adapt to the pandemic.

01-10-21