Economy Week Ahead : Inflation, GDP and Jobless Claims

11/08/2020 | 03:15pm EST

By WSJ staff

Key gauges of inflation in China and the U.S. highlight a relatively quiet week for economic data.

Tuesday

China's consumer price gains likely moderated in October. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal project the consumer-price index will rise 0.75% from a year earlier, which would be the weakest inflation reading in the past decade. The country's producer-price index, a gauge of factory-gate prices, likely declined 2% in October compared with September's 2.1% fall.

Thursday

The U.K. economy contracted more than any of its wealthy peers in the second quarter, a reflection of the timing and duration of the country's efforts to contain Covid-19. Third-quarter gross domestic product is expected to show a big rebound -- unfortunately the data will already be outdated. The Bank of England is forecasting a 2% decline in fourth-quarter GDP amid a second wave of virus cases and new lockdowns.

U.S. consumer prices have fluctuated amid shifting demand and supply constraints related to the coronavirus pandemic, but as a whole been subdued in recent months. Readings for October are expected to show another stretch of only modest aggregate inflation.

U.S. jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic low at the end of October. But the proxy for layoffs remains historically elevated and the pace of declines has cooled. Figures for the week ended Nov. 7 will help gauge the labor-market's recovery heading deeper into the fall, when colder weather and rising Covid-19 cases could affect business plans.

Friday

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for November is expected to hold fairly steady, reflecting the crosscurrents of an uncertain election, stock market gains, rising employment and more Covid-19 cases.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-20 1514ET

