Economy Week Ahead : Inflation, Stimulus and Layoffs

By WSJ staff

China's exports, European Central Bank stimulus and U.S. inflation figures highlight this week's economic calendar.

TUESDAY

Economists expect China's exports accelerated in November as surges in Covid-19 cases in Europe and the U.S. supported demand for medical and other goods. Already, data from China's official purchasing managers index show export orders improved in November, supporting growth in the factory sector.

THURSDAY

The European Central Bank is set to offer more support to an economy struggling through another round of restrictions meant to control a new surge of Covid-19 cases. The central bank's latest stimulus package could include billions more of bond purchases as well as an interest-rate cut and cheaper loans for banks.

U.K. gross domestic product in October may have contracted for the first time since April as the government, businesses and consumers responded to rising Covid-19 cases. Britain is one of the few major economies to report monthly GDP, offering a timely window into economic trends shaping the region.

U.S. initial claims for unemployment benefits are expected to tick higher in the week ended Dec. 5, payback for some seasonal-adjustment issues Thanksgiving week but also a reminder that layoffs remain historically elevated.

U.S. consumer prices are expected to increase only modestly in November, reflecting weak demand and plenty of slack across the economy as businesses and households navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

