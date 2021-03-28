Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Economy Week Ahead : Factories, Jobless Claims, Employment

03/28/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By WSJ staff

The U.S. employment report for March highlights this week's economic data.

Wednesday

China's official purchasing managers index for manufacturing is expected to show that activity has been rebounding in March following disruptions related to Lunar New Year holidays in February. China's industrial sector led its economic recovery from the coronavirus shocks last year, but factory production last month posted its slowest rate of expansion in nine months.

Thursday

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level of the pandemic in mid-March, a trend expected to continue as stronger hiring and another round of government stimulus drive an economic revival. Economists are forecasting a fresh pandemic low for jobless claims in the week ending March 27, though weekly figures have proven volatile.

The Institute for Supply Management's March survey of purchasing managers at U.S. factories is expected to show another solid month for new orders, output and employment. Manufacturing was quick to rebound from last spring's severe downturn, helped along by strong demand for consumer and capital goods. The downside: supply-chain bottlenecks, increasing delivery times and rising input prices.

Friday

U.S. employers are expected to add hundreds of thousands of jobs and the unemployment rate is expected to tick lower in March. Robust hiring would be a sign the economy continues to heal after severe pandemic-related disruptions in the spring and start-and-stop efforts to reopen businesses amid Covid-19 outbreaks. But even with another month of strong employment gains, the U.S. will still have millions fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic struck, underscoring widespread dislocation and an incomplete recovery.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-21 1514ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pUK ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta's bailout plea
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD  : Factories, Jobless Claims, Employment
DJ
02:53pSanjeev Gupta Rushes To Raise Cash As Steel Empire Totters- FT
RE
02:39pCorrection to New Trade Representative Article
DJ
01:39pU.s. cdc says 7,715,923 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of march 28 vs 7,707,857 doses administered as of march 27
RE
01:38pU.s. cdc says delivered 180,646,465 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of march 28 vs 180,644,125 doses as of march 27
RE
01:38pU.s. cdc says administered 143,462,691 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of march 28 vs 140,180,735 doses administered as of march 27
RE
01:37pU.s. cdc says 93,631,163 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of march 28 vs 91,707,729 individuals as of march 27
RE
01:36pU.s. cdc says 51,593,564 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of march 28 vs 50,141,769 individuals as of march 27
RE
01:32pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 546,144 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 545,273 In Previous Report On March 27
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Large block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause
2Elon Musk Likes This EV Battery and It Costs Less -- but the U.S. Isn't Sold on It
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA UNIT SWISS COULD ANNOUNCE MORE JOB CUTS: CEO
4PLUG POWER INC. : The Story of Amazon's Fuel-Cell Supplier Explains This Crazy Market
5GAZPROM : GAZPROM : Blinken says finishing Nord Stream 2 pipeline ultimately up to builders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ