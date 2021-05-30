Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Economy Week Ahead : Factories, Services, Jobs

05/30/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By WSJ staff

The U.S. employment report on Friday highlights this week's economic data.

MONDAY

China's official manufacturing index is expected to hold steady in May at 51.1 according to the median forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The official survey of purchasing managers at China's factories has stayed above the 50 mark, which separates expansion in activity from contraction, since February 2020 amid strong demand from overseas. In recent months, however, global semiconductor shortages, international logistics jams and rising delivery costs have weighed on manufacturers' operations.

TUESDAY

Eurozone consumer prices rose at their fastest annual pace in two years in April, though the 1.6% increase was milder than in the U.S., where concerns about inflation are growing. The May reading could show another small gain and the European Central Bank expects inflation to overshoot -- if only temporarily -- its 2% target later this year as demand picks up while the region's economy more fully emerges from Covid-19.

The Institute for Supply Management's survey of purchasing managers at U.S. factories is likely to show activity expanded at a solid clip in May. While output has rebounded rapidly following pandemic-related shutdowns, manufacturers are now struggling to keep up with demand from consumers and businesses amid material shortages, high commodity prices, transportation bottlenecks and difficulty in filling open positions.

Friday

The U.S. jobs report disappointed in April, with employment gains falling well short of expectations. Economists are forecasting a pickup in hiring for May as more people get vaccinated and businesses offer higher pay and other incentives to attract workers. But even with one more month of strong employment gains, the U.S. will still have millions fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic struck, underscoring how the recovery is both uneven and incomplete.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak about central banks and climate change at a global conference. Central banks around the world have increasingly jumped into climate-related policy, though the Fed has moved cautiously amid partisan debate and concerns about expanding its mandate beyond employment and inflation.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-21 1514ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA  : Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, May 31, 2021
PU
04:03pRenault-Nissan's south India plant staff to stay away on Monday
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD  : Factories, Services, Jobs
DJ
03:09pSen. Capito holds out hope for infrastructure deal
RE
02:18pU.s. cdc says 135,087,319 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of may 30 vs 134,418,748 individuals as of may 29
RE
02:17pU.s. cdc says 167,733,972 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of may 30 vs 167,157,043 individuals as of may 29
RE
02:17pU.s. cdc says administered 294,928,850 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of may 30 vs 293,705,050 doses administered as of may 29
RE
02:17pU.s. cdc says delivered 366,316,945 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of may 30 vs 366,314,625 doses delivered as of may 29
RE
02:16pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 591,265 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
02:16pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 33,079,543 as of yesterday vs 33,066,772 in previous report on may 29
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rises 5.2% to $36,448
2Britain to build new flagship to promote trade
3Jobs Report Could Be Pivotal for Federal Reserve
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : plans to change management structure -Automobilwoche
5BCE INC. : Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators

HOT NEWS