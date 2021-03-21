Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Economy Week Ahead : Home Sales, Durables, Consumer Spending

03/21/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By WSJ staff

U.S. consumer spending highlights a relatively light week for economic data.

Monday

U.S. existing-home sales are expected to take a step back in February, hampered by low inventories, rising prices and a spell of bad weather in parts of the country. Even with a monthly decrease, sales are likely to have remained above their pre-pandemic pace, spurred by low mortgage rates and strong demand.

Tuesday

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears virtually on Capitol Hill Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the central bank's response to Covid-19. Mr. Powell last week pledged to continue easy-money policies until the U.S. economy rebounds further from the pandemic, though mounting optimism about the speed of the recovery and the possibility of rising inflation have left investors skeptical about Fed plans for interest rates and bond purchases.

Wednesday

Surveys of purchasing managers for March are expected to indicate that the eurozone economy was in recession during the first quarter while the U.S. recovery accelerated, with services-sector performance key to the divergence -- the eurozone's contracting, its U.S. counterpart recording stronger growth.

U.S. new orders for durable goods are expected to rise for the 10th straight month in February, underscoring strong demand for manufactured goods and a solid rebound in factory activity.

Thursday

New applications for jobless benefits are hovering near the pandemic's lowest levels. Economists are forecasting a decline in jobless claims during the week ending March 20, which would suggest further gains for the labor market.

Friday

U.S. personal income and consumer spending could decline in February, payback from a stimulus-driven surge a month earlier alongside winter storms in parts of the country. "The weakness in income and spending is likely to be temporary," economists at Credit Suisse said in a research note. "Disposable income is going to rise sharply in March and April as the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan leads to another round of direct stimulus payments."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-21 1514ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Africa urged to focus on green investments in energy for a recovery from COVID-19
PU
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD  : Home Sales, Durables, Consumer Spending
DJ
01:51pPrime Minister announces changes to parliamentary secretaries
PU
01:15pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 539,038 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 538,261 in previous report on mar. 20
RE
01:12pU.s. cdc says 7,662,913 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of march 21 vs 7,648,211 doses administered as of march 20
RE
01:12p'Raya and the Last Dragon' Leads Box Office as L.A. Theater Revival Boosts Ticket Sales
RE
01:12pU.s. cdc says 44,141,228 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of march 21 vs 43,036,818 individuals as of march 20
RE
01:12pU.s. cdc says 81,415,769 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of march 21 vs 79,367,225 individuals as of march 20
RE
01:11pU.s. cdc says administered 124,481,412 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of march 21 vs 121,441,497 doses administered as of march 20
RE
11:25aBANK OF BOTSWANA  : S&P Global Ratings Affirms the Sovereign Credit Rating and Maintained the Negative Economic Outlook on Botswana
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
2Oil hits skids, drops 7% on worsening outlook for coronavirus in Europe
3U.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back
4CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : Canada's CP Rail to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion betting on No..
5S&P 500 : A Fed With No Fear of Inflation Should Scare Investors -- Streetwise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ