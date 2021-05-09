Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Economy Week Ahead : Inflation, Retail Sales, Industrial Production

05/09/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By WSJ Staff

Inflation is in focus with this week's round of economic data.

Tuesday

China's factory-gate prices are expected to surge in April. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal are forecasting a rise in the producer-price index of 6.5% from a year earlier, in part because of a low base for comparison -- prices sank in April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic -- but also due to rapidly climbing costs for metals, oil and other materials. The country's consumer-price index is expected to climb for the second consecutive month.

Wednesday

The U.K. economy likely contracted in the first quarter after the government in December responded to rising Covid-19 cases with fresh restrictions on social and economic activity. But a strong vaccination campaign and steady reopening of the economy suggest the downturn was short lived. Economists expect growth to return in the second quarter and the Bank of England is forecasting U.K. gross domestic product will grow by 7.25% in 2021.

U.S. consumer prices in April are expected to post their largest annual increase in nearly a decade. Costs are rising for goods and services in high demand and short supply, but the figures will also be amplified by the comparison to prices from a year earlier -- when the economy was in a pandemic-induced tailspin. Federal Reserve officials are forecasting only temporary inflation pressures, though not all economists agree with the Fed's benign outlook.

Friday

U.S. consumer spending jumped in March as federal-stimulus checks sent household incomes soaring. Economists are forecasting more gains in April, albeit at a slower pace than the previous month. Retail sales -- a measure of purchases at stores, at restaurants and online -- will likely be helped along as Covid-19 related restrictions are relaxed, vaccination campaigns advance and the broader economy expands.

U.S. industrial production -- a measure of factory, mining and utility output -- is expected to advance in April as factories look to keep up with strong demand for autos, appliances and other goods. Supply-chain disruptions, rising raw-material costs, semiconductor shortages and transportation bottlenecks have been the biggest obstacles for manufacturers in recent months.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-21 1514ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23pRansom group linked to Colonial Pipeline hack is new but experienced
RE
03:59pTESLA  : SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch a lunar mission next year
RE
03:49pDutch govt grants $2.4 billion in subsidies to huge carbon storage project
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD  : Inflation, Retail Sales, Industrial Production
DJ
03:13pFord recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America
RE
03:07pFord recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America
RE
02:55pPolicy Makers Can't Agree on Causes of Shortage of Workers
DJ
02:15pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 578,520 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 577,857 In Previous Report On May 8
RE
02:00pUK rail operators withdraw some Hitachi trains due to cracks
RE
01:48pJerusalem tense over evictions and holidays
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin loses third of price after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL'
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch a lunar mission next year
3U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : .S. government working to help top fel pipeline operator after cyberattack
4FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Clubhouse launches Android app as downloads plummet
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : REFILE-UPDATE 2-EU has not ordered AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June - Commissi..

HOT NEWS